City sponsoring Friday night events for teens

TGIF! Friday Nights are back with a wide variety of free Friday evening recreational events for teens throughout the summer.

Each event is geared for kids age 12 to 19, and will be hosted in different communities around the city.

“While students welcome the start of summer break, we know this time out of school can be a challenge for working families and we want to make sure our kids stay safe and engaged in our community this summer,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Bringing Teen nights back as an addition to our summer youth programing is more important than ever, creating spaces for teens to socialize and safely enjoy their weekend nights.”

All the events are being sponsored by the city departments of Family and Community Services, Parks and Recreation, Senior Affairs, and Arts and Culture. Pre-registration is required and links to register will be available at cabq.gov/teennights a week before each event.

The Teen Night schedule for July is:

— July 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Teen Night Splash, kickoff pool party at the Sunport Pool, 2033 Columbia SE.

— July 15, 6-9 p.m. Crafts & Movies Night, Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum Dr. NE.

— July 22, 6-9 p.m. Karaoke & Sports Night, Herman Sanchez Community Center, 1830 William SE

— July 29, 6-9 p.m. Game Night, Alamosa Community Center, 6900 Gonzales SW