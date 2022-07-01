 City sponsoring Friday night events for teens - Albuquerque Journal

City sponsoring Friday night events for teens

By ABQJournal News Staff

TGIF! Friday Nights are back with a wide variety of free Friday evening recreational events for teens throughout the summer.

Each event is geared for kids age 12 to 19, and will be hosted in different communities around the city.

“While students welcome the start of summer break, we know this time out of school can be a challenge for working families and we want to make sure our kids stay safe and engaged in our community this summer,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Bringing Teen nights back as an addition to our summer youth programing is more important than ever, creating spaces for teens to socialize and safely enjoy their weekend nights.”

All the events are being sponsored by the city departments of Family and Community Services, Parks and Recreation, Senior Affairs, and Arts and Culture. Pre-registration is required and links to register will be available at cabq.gov/teennights a week before each event.

The Teen Night schedule for July is:

— July 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Teen Night Splash, kickoff pool party at the Sunport Pool, 2033 Columbia SE.

— July 15, 6-9 p.m. Crafts & Movies Night, Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum Dr. NE.

— July 22, 6-9 p.m. Karaoke & Sports Night, Herman Sanchez Community Center, 1830 William SE

— July 29, 6-9 p.m. Game Night, Alamosa Community Center, 6900 Gonzales SW

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City sponsoring Friday night events for teens

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
City sponsoring Friday night events for teens
ABQnews Seeker
TGIF! Friday Nights are back with ... TGIF! Friday Nights are back with a wide variety of free Friday evening recreational events for teens throughout the summer. Each event is geared ...
2
Faces only a (dog) mom could love
ABQnews Seeker
The new ugliest dog in the ... The new ugliest dog in the world is a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face, who was entered in last Friday’s contest ...
3
Project studies language in infants, toddlers
ABQnews Seeker
Youth Development Inc., a New-Mexico-based youth ... Youth Development Inc., a New-Mexico-based youth and family service organization, is partnering with LENA Grow and the University of New Mexico Evaluation Lab to ...
4
Boom! How to help your pets on July 4
ABQnews Seeker
Shelter from the bombardment is essential, ... Shelter from the bombardment is essential, as is a compelling, canine-specific activity
5
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
6
Getting down to basics for needy children
ABQnews Seeker
Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved ... Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved children in APQ and across the country
7
Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
All three cases against him stem ... All three cases against him stem from a six-month period in 2021
8
Española's Anna C. Martinez named Albuquerque's sixth Poet Laureate
ABQnews Seeker
She will serve a two-year term ... She will serve a two-year term beginning July 1 and will lead a community outreach project
9
APD hopes to expand its Digital Intelligence Team
ABQnews Seeker
The team of three uses social ... The team of three uses social media, phone data and more to help solve crimes