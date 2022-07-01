 County appoints interim MDC chief - Albuquerque Journal

County appoints interim MDC chief

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Metropolitan Detention Center. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)

Bernalillo County has appointed an interim chief over the Metropolitan Detention Center to replace chief Greg Richardson, who retired on Thursday.

Rosanne Otero Gonzales, the director of Administrative Services, will serve in the role while the county conducts a nationwide search, according to a news release.

Otero Gonzales has 25 years of experience in the corrections field all at MDC — and has been in her current position since 2018. She oversees the departments of finance, social services, medical, classification, public records, facilities and PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act). She has also worked a case management supervisor, as a court liaison and with the community custody program.

“Rosanne Otero Gonzales has a vast knowledge and understanding of the day to day operations at MDC and is a great choice for interim chief,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “We will work together with the staff and correctional officers to keep MDC running as efficiently as possible while a nationwide search for a new chief is being conducted.”

Richardson had served as chief since May 2020.

The jail has been facing a staffing crisis and had to call a state of emergency twice last month when there weren’t enough correctional officers to fill critical posts. Its vacancy rate is above 50%.

Inmates are routinely held in lockdown meaning they cannot leave their cell to take a shower or make a phone call for days at a time and 15 people have died in the jail’s custody since April 2020, according to jail records.

Last month, the county and the attorneys representing incarcerated people as part of the McClendon lawsuit and settlement reached an agreement that mandates the jail hit staffing benchmarks, make improvements to the facility, and track the amount of time inmates spend out of their cells.

Larry Gallegos, a county spokesman, said the county manager, former chief Richardson and the union have held meetings to come up with a plan to address those benchmarks.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » County appoints interim MDC chief

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
County appoints interim MDC chief
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County has appointed an interim ... Bernalillo County has appointed an interim chief over the Metropolitan Detention Center to replace chief Greg Richardson, who retired on Thursday. Rosanne Otero Gonzales, ...
2
Rio Rancho company gets state, local funds to aid ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho-based Deluxe Designs is getting ... Rio Rancho-based Deluxe Designs is getting help from state and local officials to aid in its manufac ...
3
City sponsoring Friday night events for teens
ABQnews Seeker
TGIF! Friday Nights are back with ... TGIF! Friday Nights are back with a wide variety of free Friday evening recreational events for teens throughout the summer. Each event is geared ...
4
Faces only a (dog) mom could love
ABQnews Seeker
The new ugliest dog in the ... The new ugliest dog in the world is a hairless Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix named Mr. Happy Face, who was entered in last Friday’s contest ...
5
Project studies language in infants, toddlers
ABQnews Seeker
Youth Development Inc., a New-Mexico-based youth ... Youth Development Inc., a New-Mexico-based youth and family service organization, is partnering with LENA Grow and the University of New Mexico Evaluation Lab to ...
6
Boom! How to help your pets on July 4
ABQnews Seeker
Shelter from the bombardment is essential, ... Shelter from the bombardment is essential, as is a compelling, canine-specific activity
7
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
8
Getting down to basics for needy children
ABQnews Seeker
Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved ... Undies for Everyone helps supply underserved children in APQ and across the country
9
Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
All three cases against him stem ... All three cases against him stem from a six-month period in 2021