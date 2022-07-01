County appoints interim MDC chief

Bernalillo County has appointed an interim chief over the Metropolitan Detention Center to replace chief Greg Richardson, who retired on Thursday.

Rosanne Otero Gonzales, the director of Administrative Services, will serve in the role while the county conducts a nationwide search, according to a news release.

Otero Gonzales has 25 years of experience in the corrections field — all at MDC — and has been in her current position since 2018. She oversees the departments of finance, social services, medical, classification, public records, facilities and PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act). She has also worked a case management supervisor, as a court liaison and with the community custody program.

“Rosanne Otero Gonzales has a vast knowledge and understanding of the day to day operations at MDC and is a great choice for interim chief,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca. “We will work together with the staff and correctional officers to keep MDC running as efficiently as possible while a nationwide search for a new chief is being conducted.”

Richardson had served as chief since May 2020.

The jail has been facing a staffing crisis and had to call a state of emergency twice last month when there weren’t enough correctional officers to fill critical posts. Its vacancy rate is above 50%.

Inmates are routinely held in lockdown — meaning they cannot leave their cell to take a shower or make a phone call — for days at a time and 15 people have died in the jail’s custody since April 2020, according to jail records.

Last month, the county and the attorneys representing incarcerated people as part of the McClendon lawsuit and settlement reached an agreement that mandates the jail hit staffing benchmarks, make improvements to the facility, and track the amount of time inmates spend out of their cells.

Larry Gallegos, a county spokesman, said the county manager, former chief Richardson and the union have held meetings to come up with a plan to address those benchmarks.