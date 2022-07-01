Governor asks Biden for federal assistance to protect reproductive rights

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged President Joe Biden on Friday to take federal action to protect women in states that have banned abortion in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned nearly 50 years of legal precedent.

During a remote summit hosted by the White House, Lujan Grisham said New Mexico would be a “brick wall” against attempts to restrict abortion access in other states.

But with New Mexico already experiencing an influx of patients from Texas and other states seeking abortion services, she said the federal government should ramp up its efforts to assist in a state with limited health care facilities and a chronic nursing shortage.

“There’s a number of things we could use your assistance and your leadership (on),” Lujan Grisham said Friday.

Specifically, the governor said clinics run by the federal Indian Health Service could play a role in providing reproductive health care services, a suggestion that Biden said he would consider.

Lujan Grisham was one of several Democratic governors — others included North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul —who were invited to discuss with Biden the steps they have taken after the U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Earlier this week, Lujan Grisham signed an executive order that’s aimed at protecting abortion providers and patients by, among other things, asserting the state will not comply with abortion-related arrest warrants and extradition requests from other states.

She and Democratic legislative leaders in New Mexico have also said other steps could be taken, including enshrining abortion rights in state law or perhaps the state Constitution, though doing so would require approval of statewide voters.

However, New Mexico Republicans accused the governor of “political theater” in signing the executive order and said she should have instead called a legislative special session to craft new laws.

“Lujan Grisham is just beating the drum again in a rallying cry,” state GOP 1st Congressional District vice chairwoman Leticia Munoz said in a statement. “The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling doesn’t affect New Mexico, and our state continues to be the late-term abortion capital of the country — up to and including the day of birth.”

Meanwhile, Lujan Grisham, who is seeking reelection this year to a second term, also warned Friday that other legal precedents — including same-sex marriage — could be undone by the Supreme Court.

“What we do today in the space for protecting reproductive rights absolutely should move in the direction to prepare to protect everyone’s additional privacy rights, including making sure we don’t roll backwards on same-sex marriage and other related issues,” Lujan Grisham said.

The New Mexico Supreme Court in 2013 legalized same-sex marriage, saying the right is protected under state Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court then followed suit by legalizing same-sex marriage nationally in 2015.