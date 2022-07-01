 Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales - Albuquerque Journal

Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales

By Janet McConnaughey and Matthew Brown / Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — The Biden administration on Friday proposed up to 10 oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and one off the Alaska coast over the next five years, scaling back a Trump-era plan that called for dozens of offshore drilling opportunities, including in undeveloped areas.

Administration officials said fewer lease sales — or even no lease sales at all — could occur, with a final decision not due for months.

The Interior Department had suspended lease sales in late January because of climate concerns but was forced to resume them by a U.S. District Judge in Louisiana. The Biden administration cited conflicting court rulings about that decision when it canceled the last three lease sales of the previous offshore leasing cycle.

That prior five-year cycle, a program adopted under former President Barack Obama, expired on Thursday.

There will be a months-long gap before a new plan can be put in place. The oil industry says the delay could cause problems and potentially lead to decreased oil production if sales are significantly delayed.

But Friday’s announcement is a disappointment to environmentalists who rallied around then-candidate Joe Biden when he promised to end new drilling in federal lands and waters.

Under the Trump administration, Interior officials had proposed 47 sales, including 12 in the Gulf of Mexico, 19 in Alaska and nine off the Atlantic coast that were later withdrawn. Trump lost the 2020 election before the proposal was finalized.

The current format of holding Gulf-wide sales was put in place under Obama because of dwindling interest in offshore leases. Prior to that there had been decades of regional sales.

Friday’s announcement opens a 90-day public comment period, then a final plan must be submitted to Congress. Biden 60 days before it goes into effect.

__

Brown reported from Billings, Mont.

Home » News » Nation » Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Governor asks Biden for federal assistance to protect reproductive ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged President ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged President Joe Biden on Friday to take federal action to protect women in states that have banned abortion in ...
2
County denies request to provide legal defense for Couy ...
ABQnews Seeker
Otero County commissioners on Friday rejected ... Otero County commissioners on Friday rejected a plea by one of their colleagues, Couy Griffin, for taxpayer-funded legal representation as he fights a lawsuit ...
3
County appoints interim MDC chief
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County has appointed an interim ... Bernalillo County has appointed an interim chief over the Metropolitan Detention Center to replace chief Greg Richardson, who retired on Thursday. Rosanne Otero Gonzales, ...
4
Experts: US Court fractures decades of Native American law
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding ... A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding state authority to prosecute some crimes on Native American land is fracturing decades of law built around the ...
5
Petition to NM high court seeks probe of Trump ...
ABQnews Seeker
Request to Supreme Court asks for ... Request to Supreme Court asks for action in fake electors case
6
Fish and Wildlife changes wolf management
ABQnews Seeker
US agency restricts permits to relocate, ... US agency restricts permits to relocate, kill Mexican wolves
7
Boom! How to help your pets on July 4
ABQnews Seeker
Shelter from the bombardment is essential, ... Shelter from the bombardment is essential, as is a compelling, canine-specific activity
8
City sponsoring Friday night events for teens
ABQnews Seeker
TGIF! Friday Nights are back with ... TGIF! Friday Nights are back with a wide variety of free Friday evening recreational events for teens throughout the summer. Each event is geared ...
9
NM Supreme Court upholds 2021 release of alleged serial ...
ABQnews Seeker
DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door ... DA's office laments state's 'broken revolving-door system' for crime
10
Man charged in ABQ rape while awaiting trial in ...
ABQnews Seeker
All three cases against him stem ... All three cases against him stem from a six-month period in 2021