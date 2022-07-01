 Flooding prompts evacuations, road closures in burn scar communities - Albuquerque Journal

Flooding prompts evacuations, road closures in burn scar communities

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Several northern New Mexico communities in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar experienced flash floods on Friday afternoon. 

Heavy rain and runoff prompted San Miguel and Mora counties to recommend evacuations of Canoncito, Manuelitas, Sapello, Rociada, Lower Rociada and Las Dispensas.  

The warning advises residents in the flood zone to seek higher ground away from floodwaters and possible debris flows. 

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque reported widespread flooding, water and debris flow along Highway 105 west of the 94 junction south of Mora. 

N.M. 65 is closed near El Porvenir, and N.M. 105 and 276 are closed near Lower Rociada. 

Drainages are “well out of their banks,” the NWS reported, and at least one barn has flooded. 

Creeks in Manuelitas and Canoncito have flooded roads and private property. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a Twitter post that New Mexico State Police and Transportation Department officials are assisting residents in the flood area. 

At least one to two inches of rain have fallen near Gascon.

The Mora area could see up to two inches of rain. 

The state has flood evacuation shelters in Taos, Las Vegas and Santa Fe.

