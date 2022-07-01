 APD seeking help identifying teen girls killed in suspicious crash - Albuquerque Journal

APD seeking help identifying teen girls killed in suspicious crash

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police conduct a homicide investigation at Central and Tingley SW on Wednesday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)
Albuquerque Police investigate a car crash at Central and Rio Grande NW. According to officers, the crash was related to a homicide investigation at Central and Tingley SW . Officers responding to a car crash found two individuals dead at the scene Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help identifying two teenage girls who were killed in a suspicious crash early Thursday morning.

The deadly crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Central and Tingley and homicide detectives are investigating whether it was “the result of an intentional act,” according to Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman.

He said the girls are between the ages of 14 and 18 and were passengers in the car that crashed. Two males, including the car’s driver, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Another car, unoccupied, was found nearby on Central and Rio Grande Blvd.

Gallegos described one girl as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 124 pounds. She was possibly Hispanic or Native American, had reddish brown hair and was wearing a maroon bralette, grey shots, black and white Nike shoes and grey socks.

The other girl was 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighed 93 pounds. She was possibly white or Hispanic, had blonde or light brown hair dyed a pinkish purple and was wearing blue jeans, a black and white checkered shirt, black bra and black socks.

Tips: Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact APD’s non emergency line at (505) 242-COPS (2677).

