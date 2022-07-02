McClure promoted to Lobo women’s basketball assistant

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball program officially hired former Lobo Nike McClure as assistant coach Friday, completing coach Mike Bradbury’s revamped staff for this coming season.

McClure, who played at UNM as a senior in 2018-19 and quickly became a fan favorite, returned to the program last season as director of player development. That role did not allow her to work directly with players but proved educational, McClure said.

“I learned a lot about the business side of things,” McClure said. “You think you’re ready to jump into coaching and find out you’re not ready. But I’m excited to get on the court and work with our players. I’m thankful to Mike for giving me a chance to show my ability.”

Bradbury announced last week that longtime assistant Val King and newly hired Keith Freeman will serve as associate head coaches next season. Former assistants Symone Denham (Bradley) and Kabrina Merriweather (Memphis) left for positions with other programs.