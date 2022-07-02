West Side town house declared total loss after Friday fire

An under construction town house on Albuquerque’s West Side was declared a total loss after catching fire early Friday.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Pinnacle NW, near Unser and McMahon.

Arriving firefighters found the two-story town house full engulfed in flames when they arrived, AFR said in a news release.

“The blaze was so large it had spread to the neighboring townhouse,” the agency said. “It sustained major smoke damage and severe water damage.” The occupants were safely evacuated but displaced and will be staying with friends and family.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. AFR said the cause is unknown at this time.