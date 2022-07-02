 APD seeks help identifying teen girls killed - Albuquerque Journal

APD seeks help identifying teen girls killed

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Police officers investigate a homicide at Central and Tingley SW. Officers responding to a car crash found two individuals dead at the scene Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help to identify two teenage girls who were killed in a suspicious crash early Wednesday morning.

The deadly crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Central and Tingley, and homicide detectives are investigating whether it was “the result of an intentional act,” according to Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman.

Police have not released details about the events they believe led up to the crash nor the deaths of the teens.

Gallegos said the girls are between the ages of 14 and 18, and were passengers in the car that crashed. Two males, including the car’s driver, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Another car, unoccupied, was found nearby on Central and Rio Grande.

Gallegos described one girl as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 124 pounds. She is possibly Hispanic or Native American, has reddish-brown hair and was wearing a maroon bralette, gray shorts and socks, and black-and-white Nike shoes.

The other girl was 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighed 93 pounds. She is possibly white or Hispanic, has blond or light brown hair dyed a pinkish-purple and was wearing blue jeans, a black-and-white checkered shirt, and black bra and socks.

Tips
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact APD’s nonemergency line at 505-242-COPS (2677)

