 Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger - Albuquerque Journal

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

By Associated Press

HONG KONG — An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk in a storm with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) Saturday.

Photos released by the Hong Kong Government Flying Service showed one crew member being winched up to a rescue helicopter as big waves lashed the sinking vessels, which had broken up in two parts.

The accident occurred about 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong.

The Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) per hour.

The storm made landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.

Home » News » World » Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Brave hearts
ABQnews Seeker
Man's ancestor signed 1776 Declaration of ... Man's ancestor signed 1776 Declaration of Independence
2
NM abortion clinic fields calls from Texas; schedules 'about ...
ABQnews Seeker
New spotlight makes them wary of ... New spotlight makes them wary of the longevity of the state's new role as a haven for abortion care
3
Court records show murder suspect worked for DEA
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged in shooting death was ... Man charged in shooting death was confidential informant for federal agency
4
APD lieutenant fired in scandal reinstated
ABQnews Seeker
Accusations of overtime abuse led to ... Accusations of overtime abuse led to firing in November last year
5
Otero County denies request for legal help
ABQnews Seeker
Couy Griffin facing lawsuit seeking his ... Couy Griffin facing lawsuit seeking his removal from office
6
Governor asks Biden to help protect women
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham said New Mexico would ... Lujan Grisham said New Mexico would be a 'brick wall' against attempts to restrict abortion access
7
County appoints interim MDC chief
ABQnews Seeker
Otero Gonzales has 25 years' experience ... Otero Gonzales has 25 years' experience in the corrections field
8
Floods prompt evacuation warning near burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
Deluge hits areas near previous Calf ... Deluge hits areas near previous Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire path
9
California man sentenced to 11½ years
ABQnews Seeker
Fatal shooting occurred after night of ... Fatal shooting occurred after night of drinking
10
APD seeking help identifying teen girls killed in suspicious ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is asking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help identifying two teenage girls who were killed in a suspicious crash early Thursday morning. The deadly ...