 Rio Rancho entrepreneur nabs cash prize in pitch contest - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Rancho entrepreneur nabs cash prize in pitch contest

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Leslie Lamb poses for a portrait at the Esther Bone Memorial Library in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday, June 3, 2022. Lamb is competing to be one of two entrepreneurs to be offered $10,000 through GetSetUp. She is growing Grace Place Creative, a digital design firm that specializes in providing products and services for home-based businesses. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

A Rio Rancho woman took home one of the top prizes in an international start-up competition for entrepreneurs 55 years old and older.

Leslie Lamb won a $2,500 cash prize to help fund her start-up, Grace Place Creative, at the GetSetUp Demo Days competition held June 14 to 16, according to a spokeswoman for the organization.

Lamb is one of five winners to take home a $2,500 prize out of 17 competitors, and plans to use that money to upgrade her computer, the spokeswoman said.

Her company focuses on administering a six-week course to individuals or companies interested in growing their brands through using marketing materials created on Canva, an online design website, according to Lamb.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Rio Rancho entrepreneur nabs cash prize in pitch contest

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rio Rancho entrepreneur nabs cash prize in pitch contest
ABQnews Seeker
A Rio Rancho woman took home ... A Rio Rancho woman took home one of the top prizes in an international start-up competition for entrepreneurs 55 years old and older. Leslie ...
2
Inflation complicating tough-on-China arguments
ABQnews Seeker
When a country exports more to ... When a country exports more to other nations than it imports, that country is said to have a trade s ...
3
Texas begins patchwork of social media regulation
ABQnews Seeker
In the decades following the end ... In the decades following the end of the shooting part of the Civil War, midwestern farmers shipped t ...
4
ABQ event gives solar its day in the sun
ABQnews Seeker
National conference, Solar Fiesta, highlight progress ... National conference, Solar Fiesta, highlight progress and challenges to industry ...
5
Court records: Murder suspect works for DEA
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged in shooting death was ... Man charged in shooting death was confidential informant for federal agency
6
NM abortion clinic fields calls from Texas; schedules 'about ...
ABQnews Seeker
New spotlight makes them wary of ... New spotlight makes them wary of the longevity of the state's new role as a haven for abortion care
7
Court records show murder suspect worked for DEA
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged in shooting death was ... Man charged in shooting death was confidential informant for federal agency
8
City sponsors Friday nights for teens
ABQnews Seeker
Each event is geared for kids ... Each event is geared for kids age 12 to 19
9
APD seeks help identifying teen girls killed
ABQnews Seeker
Two young women die in suspicious ... Two young women die in suspicious crash near Central and Tingley