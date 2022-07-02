Rio Rancho entrepreneur nabs cash prize in pitch contest

A Rio Rancho woman took home one of the top prizes in an international start-up competition for entrepreneurs 55 years old and older.

Leslie Lamb won a $2,500 cash prize to help fund her start-up, Grace Place Creative, at the GetSetUp Demo Days competition held June 14 to 16, according to a spokeswoman for the organization.

Lamb is one of five winners to take home a $2,500 prize out of 17 competitors, and plans to use that money to upgrade her computer, the spokeswoman said.

Her company focuses on administering a six-week course to individuals or companies interested in growing their brands through using marketing materials created on Canva, an online design website, according to Lamb.