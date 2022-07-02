 6 New Mexico firms finalists in Walmart pitch contest - Albuquerque Journal

6 New Mexico firms finalists in Walmart pitch contest

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Six entrepreneurs from New Mexico have joined the list of finalists in Walmart Inc.’s ninth annual open call event, joining nearly 1,200 small- to mid-sized business owners nationwide, according to a news release.

The six business owners are:

  • Fishki Provisions: Headquartered in Valdez, the company pitched its Jalapeño Hatch Green Chile Cheddar Grits.
  • StrapEaze: Headquartered in Hernandez, the company pitched its product, which simplifies using tie downs for moving and towing objects.
  • Admiral Cable: Headquartered in Santa Teresa, the company pitched its extension cord product.
  • Generation Alpha: Headquartered in Rio Rancho, the company pitched its cropped T-shirts.
  • Sana Labs: Headquartered in Albuquerque, the company pitched its Sana Relief pain lotion.
  • Kesha’s Space: Headquartered in Albuquerque, the company pitched its Jasmine & Lavender Whipped Body Butter.

Each company has a 30-minute one-on-one pitch meeting to share their shelf-ready product to Walmart and or Sam’s Club merchants, either virtually or in person.

Successful business owners will be able to secure deals ranging from supplying products to a few local stores, to supplying to hundreds of Walmart, Walmart Marketplace and Sam’s Club locations as well as online at walmart.com.

The two-day event took place June 28 and 29. In addition to the 30-minute pitch session, participants had the chance to hear directly from Walmart executives and merchants, and smaller breakout sessions gave suppliers the opportunity to learn more about valuable topics and resources.

Open Call is Walmart’s largest sourcing event. This year more than 4,500 entrepreneurs applied, nearly 60% of whom identified as a diverse-owned businesses, and more than 13,000 products were registered, the release said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 6 New Mexico firms finalists in Walmart pitch contest

1
