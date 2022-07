Blake’s Lotaburger will celebrate its 70th birthday by hosting seven events at restaurants throughout the state on Saturday.

Events will include deals like 70-cent LOTA Burgers or Burritos, free merchandise, contests, VIPs and more. Each event is unique to encourage guests to attend multiple celebrations.

In addition, Blake’s has created a new milkshake flavor, Chocolate Birthday Cake.

Event details can be found on lotaburger.com.