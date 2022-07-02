 Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hires - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hires

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Lovelace Medical Group has announced several new hires.

Dr. Ahmed Bolkhir has been hired as a gastroenterologist. Bolkhir completed his general gastroenterology fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and trained in advanced endoscopy at Medical College of Wisconsin. He then joined the faculty at the Oklahoma University Health Science Center, where he was elected president of the Arkansas-Oklahoma Society of Endoscopy. Bolkhir is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and the American College of Gastroenterology. He is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 500 Walter NE, Suite 401.

Christina Andre, FNP-C, has been hired as a certified family medicine nurse practitioner. Andre received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Phoenix, and earned certifications as a family nurse practitioner from Grand Canyon University and Northern Arizona University. Her clinical experience includes preventive care, treatment of chronic conditions, emergency response and more. Andre is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Margaret “Joy” Longley, DNP, ANPC, RN, has been hired as a certified nurse practitioner. Longley earned her bachelor’s degree at Columbia University in New York City, and completed her master’s in health promotion studies at the University of Alberta in Canada. She also completed her doctorate at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Longley has more than 35 years of experience in assessing and managing general cardiology, heart failure and diabetes for adult patients. She has held certifications both as a diabetes educator for more than 25 years, and as a certified heart failure nurse for more than five years. She focuses on chronic disease management and patient-centered team collaboration. Longley is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 6701 Jefferson NE.

Dr. Susan Harte has been hired as a doctor of osteopathic medicine. Harte attended medical school at Des Moines University and completed her family practice residency at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. She is certified by the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners and the American Board of Family Medicine. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Harte sees patients 18 and older. She is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 4420 Irving NW.

