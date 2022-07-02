Briefcase: Credit union announces new hire

Erica Barreiro has been hired as chief learning and diversity officer at Nusenda Credit Union.

Barreiro joins Nusenda with more than 15 years of experience in education and program development, and comes from Central New Mexico Community College. Most recently, she served as the future of work strategist, leading several initiatives to adapt to the evolving ways of working and securing national and local partnerships to innovate for the future of learning and talent development. Previously she served as the dean of the School of Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences for a total of eight years. Barreiro worked on some of Central New Mexico Community College’s first online certificate and degree programs. She designed the state’s first bilingual certification program to support English as a second language learners.

Barreiro holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Wisconsin, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas, and a doctorate in education and human resources from Colorado State University. She has served as a chair or co-founder on several local and national committees including Equity Council, Women United Advisory Board, The Culture We Want, LGBTQ+ Advisory Council and panel speaker for 2022 Families’ First of New Mexico Awards. She will lead Nusenda’s Learning & Development department and diversity, equity & inclusion work.