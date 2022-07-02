Briefcase: AREA hires director of operations

Mary Tieman has been hired as director of operations at Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

Tieman will lead the day-to-day business operations of AREA including human resources, finance, contributor benefits and governance support. She has served as the executive director of the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce representing 540 businesses across the southern Arizona region. An active community leader, Tieman was part of the Arizona Workforce Development Board of Directors, Arizona Association of Economic Development, Western Regional Chamber Executives and was appointed commissioner for the City of Sierra Vista Tourism Commission from 2012 to 2018.

Prior to leading the chamber, Tieman was a part of the executive team for the Cochise Private Industry Council, which oversees the Arizona Workforce Development programs and the Center for Academic Success school. Most recently she served as the community relations and membership development director at the New Mexico Technology Council where she worked with technology industry leaders to create partnerships and professional development opportunities. AREA is a private, nonprofit membership organization whose mission is to lead and execute strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque region.