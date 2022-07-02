Briefcase: Insurance carrier promotes manager

Ruby Berge has been promoted to data warehouse manager at New Mexico Mutual.

Berge will lead a team of specialized information technology professionals in the architecture, development, quality assurance testing and production of the company’s Enterprise Data Warehouse. She has nearly 30 years of experience in the IT field, and joined the company in 2000 as an entry-level business analyst and worked her way up to database administration manager over a period of 19 years. Before accepting her current position, she was with ProAssurance/Norcal Group, a national provider of medical professional liability insurance. Berge holds a master’s in computer information systems from Boston University and a master’s from University of Phoenix.

She also completed a specialization in analysis and design at ICESI University in Cali, Columbia, and earned a systems engineering degree from Universidad Autónoma de Colombia in Bogota. New Mexico Mutual is the largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance in the state.