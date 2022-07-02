 Briefcase: Insurance carrier promotes manager - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Insurance carrier promotes manager

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Ruby Berge

Ruby Berge has been promoted to data warehouse manager at New Mexico Mutual.

Berge will lead a team of specialized information technology professionals in the architecture, development, quality assurance testing and production of the company’s Enterprise Data Warehouse. She has nearly 30 years of experience in the IT field, and joined the company in 2000 as an entry-level business analyst and worked her way up to database administration manager over a period of 19 years. Before accepting her current position, she was with ProAssurance/Norcal Group, a national provider of medical professional liability insurance. Berge holds a master’s in computer information systems from Boston University and a master’s from University of Phoenix.

She also completed a specialization in analysis and design at ICESI University in Cali, Columbia, and earned a systems engineering degree from Universidad Autónoma de Colombia in Bogota. New Mexico Mutual is the largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance in the state.

Home » Business » Outlook » Briefcase: Insurance carrier promotes manager

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Briefcase: Insurance carrier promotes manager
Outlook
Ruby Berge has been promoted to ... Ruby Berge has been promoted to data warehouse manager at New Mexico Mutual. Berge will lead a team of specialized information technology professionals in ...
2
Briefcase: AREA hires director of operations
Outlook
Mary Tieman has been hired as ... Mary Tieman has been hired as director of operations at Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. Tieman will lead the day-to-day business operations of AREA including ...
3
Briefcase: Credit union announces new hire
Outlook
Erica Barreiro has been hired as ... Erica Barreiro has been hired as chief learning and diversity officer at Nusenda Credit Union. Barreiro joins Nusenda with more than 15 years of ...
4
Briefcase: Lovelace announces new hires
Outlook
Lovelace Medical Group has announced several ... Lovelace Medical Group has announced several new hires. Dr. Ahmed Bolkhir has been hired as a gastroenterologist. Bolkhir completed his general gastroenterology fellowship at ...
5
Find the silver lining in Wall Street turmoil
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. stock market is having ... The U.S. stock market is having a bad year.    It may turn around before year-end, b ...
6
Target companies, then network to land your dream job
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been unemployed for nearly two years. My last employer decided they didn't need a full-time help desk and laid ...
7
Tax basis is in question for now-former partner
ABQnews Seeker
Q: I have a partnership tax ... Q: I have a partnership tax depreciation question. The accountant for a partnership that I used to b ...
8
Cyberattacks pose major risk to businesses, US
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Internet Complaint Center ... According to the Internet Complaint Center of the FBI, cyberattacks are a big and growing business. ...
9
Inflation complicating tough-on-China arguments
ABQnews Seeker
When a country exports more to ... When a country exports more to other nations than it imports, that country is said to have a trade s ...