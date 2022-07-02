Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico on Thursday announced a new plan president, the highest-ranking position for the state’s health plan.

Carolyn Ingram will take the reins from former plan president, David Nater, who is now leading Molina’s New Mexico operations as chief operating officer.

“I’m honored to lead the New Mexico health plan and help the people of my home state, in all of our beautiful diversity, access the best possible health care and community services,” Ingram said.

Ingram isn’t new to Molina Healthcare, having served in a variety of roles for the company over the years since she joined in 2015.

That includes positions as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Molina Healthcare and as executive director for MolinaCares Accord, a nationwide program that aims to reduce racial disparities in health care.

Outside of Molina Healthcare, Ingram served as the SCHIP director and chair of the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool — a program established in the late 1980s that helps provide access to health insurance coverage for residents who are denied health insurance in certain circumstances.

Most notably, though, Ingram served as the state’s Medicaid director from 2003 to 2011, helping lead the charge in the development and implementation of the state’s first managed long-term services and support program.

Ingram holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound, and an MBA from New Mexico State University.

Marc Russo, the executive vice president of Molina Healthcare at the national level, said the hiring of Ingram shows the company “is demonstrating emphatically that it is all in for New Mexico.”

“Carolyn (Ingram) has a deep understanding of New Mexico’s needs and a proven history of successfully serving New Mexicans,” Russo said.