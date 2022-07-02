 Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president - Albuquerque Journal

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Molina Healthcare of New Mexico on Thursday announced a new plan president, the highest-ranking position for the state’s health plan.

Carolyn Ingram will take the reins from former plan president, David Nater, who is now leading Molina’s New Mexico operations as chief operating officer.

“I’m honored to lead the New Mexico health plan and help the people of my home state, in all of our beautiful diversity, access the best possible health care and community services,” Ingram said.

Ingram isn’t new to Molina Healthcare, having served in a variety of roles for the company over the years since she joined in 2015.

That includes positions as executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Molina Healthcare and as executive director for MolinaCares Accord, a nationwide program that aims to reduce racial disparities in health care.

Outside of Molina Healthcare, Ingram served as the SCHIP director and chair of the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool — a program established in the late 1980s that helps provide access to health insurance coverage for residents who are denied health insurance in certain circumstances.

Most notably, though, Ingram served as the state’s Medicaid director from 2003 to 2011, helping lead the charge in the development and implementation of the state’s first managed long-term services and support program.

Ingram holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puget Sound, and an MBA from New Mexico State University.

Marc Russo, the executive vice president of Molina Healthcare at the national level, said the hiring of Ingram shows the company “is demonstrating emphatically that it is all in for New Mexico.”

“Carolyn (Ingram) has a deep understanding of New Mexico’s needs and a proven history of successfully serving New Mexicans,” Russo said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president
ABQnews Seeker
Molina Healthcare of New Mexico on ... Molina Healthcare of New Mexico on Wednesday announced a new plan president, the highest-ranking pos ...
2
NM abortion clinic fields calls from Texas; schedules 'about ...
ABQnews Seeker
New spotlight makes them wary of ... New spotlight makes them wary of the longevity of the state's new role as a haven for abortion care
3
UNM Anderson receives $3.2M gift as foundation dissolves
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico Anderson ... The University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management recently received a $3.2 million gift, the largest cash gift in the school's history, following ...
4
Find the silver lining in Wall Street turmoil
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. stock market is having ... The U.S. stock market is having a bad year.    It may turn around before year-end, b ...
5
Tax basis is in question for now-former partner
ABQnews Seeker
Q: I have a partnership tax ... Q: I have a partnership tax depreciation question. The accountant for a partnership that I used to b ...
6
Cyberattacks pose major risk to businesses, US
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Internet Complaint Center ... According to the Internet Complaint Center of the FBI, cyberattacks are a big and growing business. ...
7
6 New Mexico firms finalists in Walmart pitch contest
ABQnews Seeker
Six entrepreneurs from New Mexico have ... Six entrepreneurs from New Mexico have joined the list of finalists in Walmart Inc.'s ninth annual open call event, joining nearly 1,200 small- to ...
8
Rio Rancho entrepreneur nabs cash prize in pitch contest
ABQnews Seeker
A Rio Rancho woman took home ... A Rio Rancho woman took home one of the top prizes in an international start-up competition for entrepreneurs 55 years old and older. Leslie ...
9
Inflation complicating tough-on-China arguments
ABQnews Seeker
When a country exports more to ... When a country exports more to other nations than it imports, that country is said to have a trade s ...