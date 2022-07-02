FBI looking for man who robbed Sandia Casino

A man suspected of robbing the Sandia Resort and Casino Friday night. (Courtesy of FBI) A man suspected of robbing the Sandia Resort and Casino Friday night. (Courtesy of FBI) A man suspected of robbing the Sandia Resort and Casino Friday night. (Courtesy of FBI) Prev 1 of 3 Next

The FBI and the Sandia Police Department are looking for a man who robbed the Sandia Resort and Casino on Friday night.

Frank Fisher, an FBI spokesman, said around 9:15 p.m. the man entered the casino and demanded money from a cashier, threatening that he had a weapon.

“The robber received an undisclosed sum of money and left the establishment,” Fisher wrote in an email.

He described the suspect as a white man in his 30s who is 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 210 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray, hooded sweatshirt, a blue surgical mask over a blue gaiter, a black baseball cap, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a dark backpack.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Tips: The FBI asks anyone with information about the robbery to call (505) 889-1300.