 Woman, 2 children killed by suspected drunken driver in Wagon Mound - Albuquerque Journal

Woman, 2 children killed by suspected drunken driver in Wagon Mound

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Two young girls and a woman were killed when police say a drunken driver rear-ended their car in the northern New Mexico town of Wagon Mound on Friday night.

Jesse Joel Blanco (NMSP)

Irene Romero, 42, died at the scene. A 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl sustained fatal injuries and a 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to a New Mexico State Police spokesman.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Jesse Joel Blanco, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, aggravated DWI causing great bodily harm, speeding and reckless driving. He was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center.

His passenger, 20-year-old Dominic Armijo, was charged with tampering with evidence as police said he tried to hide the alcohol containers after the crash. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash is from Wagon Mound, a small village of about 470 people north of Las Vegas.

Dominic Armijo (NMSP)

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said shortly before 10:45 p.m. officers were called to the crash on N.M. 120 and Aguilar in Wagon Mound. Officers determined Blanco was driving a 2022 Toyota car west on N.M.  120 “at a high rate of speed” when he crashed into a 2004 Saturn car that was backing out of a driveway. Romero was driving the Saturn.

“Ms. Romero and one of the children were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator,” Wilson said. “The other child was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.”

Wilson said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and seat belt use is under investigation. He did not identify the children who died or the woman who was injured.

“This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit,” Wilson said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Woman, 2 children killed by suspected drunken driver in Wagon Mound

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Billie Eilish purchases items from Albuquerque artist who transforms ...
ABQnews Seeker
Doug Wiggins' aesthetic caught the eye ... Doug Wiggins' aesthetic caught the eye of Billie Eilish, who purchased items for her world tour.
2
Woman, 2 children killed by suspected drunken driver in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two young girls and a woman ... Two young girls and a woman were killed when police say a drunken driver rear-ended their car in the northern New Mexico town of ...
3
FBI looking for man who robbed Sandia Casino
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI and the Sandia Police ... The FBI and the Sandia Police Department are looking for a man who robbed the Sandia Resort and Casino on Friday night. Frank Fisher, ...
4
Molina Healthcare of New Mexico names new plan president
ABQnews Seeker
Molina Healthcare of New Mexico on ... Molina Healthcare of New Mexico on Wednesday announced a new plan president, the highest-ranking pos ...
5
NM abortion clinic fields calls from Texas; schedules 'about ...
ABQnews Seeker
New spotlight makes them wary of ... New spotlight makes them wary of the longevity of the state's new role as a haven for abortion care
6
UNM Anderson receives $3.2M gift as foundation dissolves
ABQnews Seeker
The University of New Mexico Anderson ... The University of New Mexico Anderson School of Management recently received a $3.2 million gift, the largest cash gift in the school's history, following ...
7
Find the silver lining in Wall Street turmoil
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. stock market is having ... The U.S. stock market is having a bad year.    It may turn around before year-end, b ...
8
Tax basis is in question for now-former partner
ABQnews Seeker
Q: I have a partnership tax ... Q: I have a partnership tax depreciation question. The accountant for a partnership that I used to b ...
9
Cyberattacks pose major risk to businesses, US
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Internet Complaint Center ... According to the Internet Complaint Center of the FBI, cyberattacks are a big and growing business. ...