Woman, 2 children killed by suspected drunken driver in Wagon Mound

Two young girls and a woman were killed when police say a drunken driver rear-ended their car in the northern New Mexico town of Wagon Mound on Friday night.

Irene Romero, 42, died at the scene. A 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl sustained fatal injuries and a 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to a New Mexico State Police spokesman.

The driver of the other car, 22-year-old Jesse Joel Blanco, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, aggravated DWI causing great bodily harm, speeding and reckless driving. He was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center.

His passenger, 20-year-old Dominic Armijo, was charged with tampering with evidence as police said he tried to hide the alcohol containers after the crash. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash is from Wagon Mound, a small village of about 470 people north of Las Vegas.

Officer Ray Wilson, a State Police spokesman, said shortly before 10:45 p.m. officers were called to the crash on N.M. 120 and Aguilar in Wagon Mound. Officers determined Blanco was driving a 2022 Toyota car west on N.M. 120 “at a high rate of speed” when he crashed into a 2004 Saturn car that was backing out of a driveway. Romero was driving the Saturn.

“Ms. Romero and one of the children were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator,” Wilson said. “The other child was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where she later died.”

Wilson said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash and seat belt use is under investigation. He did not identify the children who died or the woman who was injured.

“This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit,” Wilson said.