Man arrested in suspected gang-related homicide in May

Albuquerque police have arrested one of at least three men they believe shot up a car at an East Central convenience store, killing the driver and wounding the passenger, in early May.

Raymond Sedillo, 25, died on May 21 — two and a half weeks after he was shot. The Albuquerque Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit was initially tasked with investigating the case but turned it over to homicide detectives after Sedillo’s death.

Curtis Taylor III, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. None of the other suspects appear to have been charged.

In the early morning hours of May 8, investigators were called to the In and Out Market on Central and Pennsylvania for a shooting.

Officers who had been nearby heard multiple gunshots and saw people running from the parking lot. When they went to investigate, they found a car had crashed into a curb and a man — later identified as Sedillo — was inside it with a gunshot wound.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Sedillo’s friend — who had also been shot — told detectives that they had gone to the store to buy cigarettes and saw several men they knew to be members of local gangs arrive in the parking lot. Sedillo’s friend said he was a member of a gang and Sedillo’s girlfriend told detectives that Sedillo used to hang out with a gang when he was younger.

Sedillo’s friend told detectives the men approached his car and began shooting at them and, while Sedillo had a firearm, he was not able to pull it out and shoot back. Sedillo was able to drive away from the scene and then crashed nearby.

After watching security camera footage of the shooting, investigators were able to identify Taylor by determining the SUV the suspects were driving belonged to a woman identified as his girlfriend in prior incident reports, according to the complaint. Later, when detectives talked to the girlfriend, she confirmed that the security camera footage showed one of the shooters was Taylor.

The motive for the shooting is not clear from the complaint.

One witness told detectives he heard Taylor and Sedillo arguing about money just before the shooting. Sedillo’s girlfriend told detectives that he and a friend had been “buddy talking” or “talking secretive between each other, possibly planning something” before they went to the In and Out Market.

She said she and Sedillo would visit the In and Out Market daily and Sedillo would stop in before work in the morning or in the evening.

“(Sedillo’s girlfriend) denied every seeing anyone walking around the In and Out with firearms, and stated that she only really sees drug users smoking ‘blues’ or shooting up at the In and Out,” the detective wrote in the complaint.

“Blues” typically refers to fentanyl.