United settles for 1-1 tie at Monterey Bay

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United yielded a goal two minutes into the match and spent the rest of it chasing, eventually settling for a 1-1 tie vs. host Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night in United Soccer League Championship division action in Seaside, California.

Sergio Rivals scored late in the first half for United.

United now preps for two home games at Isotopes Park next week vs. Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger is filing a report. Check back here later and in Sunday’s Journal print edition.

(Click here for USLC standings.)

