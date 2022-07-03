 Wise Fool New Mexico awarded $15K grant for youth programs - Albuquerque Journal

Wise Fool New Mexico awarded $15K grant for youth programs

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Eric Peters takes part in an aerial rope act during the Virtual Wise Fool Teen Circus Performance. (Courtesy of Eric Peters)

It’s summer break and Wise Fool New Mexico continues to offer programming for teens.

Because of this, the Santa Fe-based organization received a $15,000 Aim High Grant form the New York Life Foundation.

It is one of 20 youth development organizations to receive the money.

This funding will build middle school youth’s resilience through circus arts by advancing their physical strength and exposing them to social justice issues, including racial and gender equity, health and diet culture, and inclusive community engagement.

“We feel honored to be chosen and among so many prominent youth organizations. Wise Fool New Mexico is a social circus organization, and our programs offer equitable access regardless of age, gender, ability, body size, or income, and service the LGBTQ+, disabled, and disadvantaged communities alike,” said Alishiya Kapoor and Kristen Woods, co-executive directors, in a statement.

Kapoor said the grant will specifically grow the two middle school youth programs — Teen BUST! and Teen Troupe.

“(The grant) will help teens regain their resiliency after these testing pandemic years. And, while learning how to walk on stilts or hang upside down from a trapeze, Wise Foolian teens will leave our studio more aware, a bit braver, and willing to become socially engaged,” Kapoor said.

Teen Troupe, is a year-round circus intensive, meets weekly to train, work together on acts, and plan performances while building a supportive peer group. Middle School youth enter an exploratory phase of life when peer pressure can dominate their decisions.

The coaches support this transition and coach youth as they navigate their options.

Many members advance and become camp counselors and paid assistant coaches, thus building time-management and leadership skills.

Teen BUST! is a two-week summer intensive program for middle school-aged girls, trans, and gender non-binary youth, a community that supports taking risks, pushing boundaries, and becoming physically bold.

Each year, teachers and counselors nominate “at-promise” teens to participate in this two-week intensive summer program free of charge.

Home » Entertainment » Wise Fool New Mexico awarded $15K grant for youth programs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Wise Fool New Mexico awarded $15K grant for youth ...
Arts
It's summer break and Wise Fool ... It's summer break and Wise Fool New Mexico continues to offer programming for teens. Because of this, the Santa Fe-based organization received a $15,000 ...
2
Runaway roses might need some outside guidance
Arts
The consulting rosarians of the Albuquerque ... The consulting rosarians of the Albuquerque Rose Society might have tips for handling overgrown roses.
3
'I Thought My Name was Butch' a collection of ...
Arts
The funny-ha-ha and funny-strange vignettes are ... The funny-ha-ha and funny-strange vignettes are drawn from Ross Van Dusen's remembrances of his childhood in a blue-collar neighborhood on Detroit's west side.
4
'The Most Precious Substance On Earth' is a slice-of-life ...
Arts
Shashi Baht's novel is a slice ... Shashi Baht's novel is a slice of life that will either ring eerily true, or be a highly educational experience in empathy.
5
MIAC exhibit gets an update
Arts
Years in the making, its new ... Years in the making, its new permanent exhibition 'Here, Now and Always' features more than 600 objects including ceramics, basketry, textiles, fashion and more.
6
516 ARTS exhibit explores the definitions of technology
Arts
'Art Meets History: Technologies of the ... 'Art Meets History: Technologies of the Spirit' challenges the idea of a singular New Mexico story.
7
ABQ artist transforms discarded garments into elevated, recycled pieces
ABQnews Seeker
Doug Wiggins' aesthetic caught the eye ... Doug Wiggins' aesthetic caught the eye of Billie Eilish, who purchased items for her world tour
8
ABQ's historic Rosenwald Building got its start as a ...
Arts
When the railroad came through Albuquerque ... When the railroad came through Albuquerque in the late 1800s, commercial activity formed around it to provide services for its passengers. The Rosenwald wa
9
Sardinian filigree artists bring generations of skill to IFAM
Arts
Originally planned as a one-time event, ... Originally planned as a one-time event, the market now draws more than 16,000 visitors to Milner Plaza.