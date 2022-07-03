Sports Speak Up: On the new Big Ten and upcoming Boise State-Lobos

WITH USC AND UCLA poised to join the Big Ten, bringing the number of conference members to 16, perhaps the time has come to consider a name change. May I suggest the Bigger Ten, or maybe the Biggest Ten?

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

ON A LOCAL weekend sports talk radio show, somebody named B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News was a guest. While discussing the 2022 Boise State football schedule and the Friday night, September 9 nationally televised game vs. New Mexico, Rains stated ‘not a huge worry there.’ The host agreed with Rains. But I go back to 1980 when BYU and Jim McMahon came to town as heavy favorites. They limped out of University Stadium with their only loss of the season, falling to the Lobos, 25-21. Just a little bulletin board material for your Boise State “red-out” promotion, Danny.

— Wolf Alum