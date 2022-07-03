 Sports Speak Up: On the new Big Ten and upcoming Boise State-Lobos - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up: On the new Big Ten and upcoming Boise State-Lobos

By ABQJournal News Staff

WITH USC AND UCLA poised to join the Big Ten, bringing the number of conference members to 16, perhaps the time has come to consider a name change. May I suggest the Bigger Ten, or maybe the Biggest Ten?

— Jack Bowers, Albuquerque

ON A LOCAL weekend sports talk radio show, somebody named B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News was a guest. While discussing the 2022 Boise State football schedule and the Friday night, September 9 nationally televised game vs. New Mexico, Rains stated ‘not a huge worry there.’ The host agreed with Rains. But I go back to 1980 when BYU and Jim McMahon came to town as heavy favorites. They limped out of University Stadium with their only loss of the season, falling to the Lobos, 25-21. Just a little bulletin board material for your Boise State “red-out” promotion, Danny.

— Wolf Alum

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up: On the new Big Ten and upcoming Boise State-Lobos

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com
1
Sports Speak Up: On the new Big Ten and ...
Featured Sports
WITH USC AND UCLA poised to ... WITH USC AND UCLA poised to join the Big Ten, bringing the number of conference members to 16, perhaps the time has come to ...
2
Isotope, ex-Aggie Hatch enjoying his best pro season
Featured Sports
Once known only as a defensive ... Once known only as a defensive specialist, former NMSU Aggie LJ Hatch is enjoying his best offensive season with the the Albuquerque Isotopes.
3
United settles for 1-1 tie at Monterey Bay
Featured Sports
New Mexico United yielded a goal ... New Mexico United yielded a goal two minutes into the match and spent the rest of it chasing
4
Title IX paved an unexpected career path for coaching ...
College
Don Flanagan made Eldorado girls, Lobo ... Don Flanagan made Eldorado girls, Lobo women big winners
5
United looks to bounce back from 'unacceptable' performance Saturday ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's players were forced ... New Mexico United's players were forced to face the consequences this week.
6
Cerrone says he's open to keep fighting after 50 ...
Boxing/MMA
Edgewood's 'Cowboy' will battle Jim Miller ... Edgewood's 'Cowboy' will battle Jim Miller on Saturday's UFC card in Las Vegas, Nevada
7
Isotopes continue tradition of major fireworks on holiday (with ...
Featured Sports
Shows planned for both Saturday, Sunday Shows planned for both Saturday, Sunday
8
McClure promoted to Lobo women's basketball assistant
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball program officially hired former Lobo Nike McClure as assistant coach Friday, completing coach Mike Bradbury's revamped staff ...
9
Isotope Montes' offseason work pays dividends at the plate
Featured Sports
Thursday night's game probably couldn't get ... Thursday night's game probably couldn't get over fast enough for Coco Montes and the Albuquerque Iso ...