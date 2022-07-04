Freedom 4th back at Balloon Fiesta Park after two-year hiatus

The city’s Freedom 4th Independence Day Celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park is back after a two-year hiatus.

Gates will open for the free celebration at 3:30 p.m.

There will be lots of activities for kids, such as face-painting, an inflatable bounce house and a rock climbing wall. Food trucks and other vendors will be on hand, and there will be a beer garden featuring New Mexico brews.

Headlining the concert series will be country music band Shenandoah.

Also featured will be local country artist Nathan Krantz, the reggae soul sounds of Mondo Vibrations and New Mexico Spanish and variety artists Str8 Shot.

A fireworks display will cap the evening, weather permitting.

Visitors are not allowed to bring glass bottles or to carry in alcohol.

Although the event is free, vehicle parking will cost $10, which can be paid in advance at premiumparking.com/P4702. Only cash will be accepted on-site for parking.

Attendees can also use free park-and-ride service to the park from Coronado and Cottonwood shopping centers and the return trip. Free bike valet service will be offered for those who choose to pedal to the event.

For text alerts on weather delays and Freedom 4th event updates, text FREEDOM4 to 78015.