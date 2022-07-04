 Man gets 18 years in fatal beating - Albuquerque Journal

Man gets 18 years in fatal beating

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Anthony Lee Aragon (MDC)

A district judge sentenced an Albuquerque man Friday to 18 years in prison for the 2019 beating death of 49-year-old Manuel Barraza in a vacant lot in the South Valley.

Anthony Lee Aragon, 35, pleaded guilty in April to charges of second-degree murder and robbery in the April 4, 2019, killing.

Prosecutor Mia Rubin said during Aragon’s sentencing hearing Friday that at the time of the killing, Aragon had recently been released from custody on an unrelated charge to complete an inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program.

But Aragon had failed to complete the program, Rubin said. Aragon and Barraza had been drinking together at the time of the killing, she said.

Aragon told 2nd Judicial District Judge Clara Moran that he had completed a GED while awaiting trial in Barraza’s death.

Bernalillo County deputies found Barraza’s body under a tarp and vehicle tires and surrounded by “fresh” beer cans in the 1700 block of Bridge SW, according to a criminal complaint.

Security video showed Barraza and Aragon walk into the vacant lot near Bridge and Goff SW, the complaint said. Aragon was later seen leaving the lot and stopping nearby to change clothes and wipe his hands.

Aragon told detectives he was drinking beers with a man near Bridge and Goff when the man tried to attack him, but deputies found no injuries to Aragon or evidence of defensive wounds, the complaint said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man gets 18 years in fatal beating

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Freedom 4th back at Balloon Fiesta Park after two-year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for ... Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for the free celebration; park-and-ride services available at Coronado and Cottonwood malls
2
UNM awarded DOE funding for nuclear energy development
ABQnews Seeker
DOE goal is net-zero emissions by ... DOE goal is net-zero emissions by 2050
3
UNM solar boat places 3rd in national contest
ABQnews Seeker
Students built boat, electric race car ... Students built boat, electric race car for event
4
Man gets 18 years in fatal beating
ABQnews Seeker
Anthony Lee Aragon pleaded guilty to ... Anthony Lee Aragon pleaded guilty to the 2019 robbery, killing
5
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark ...
ABQnews Seeker
A gunman opened fire inside a ... A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said. ...
6
'Stay tuned' for new evidence against Trump in July ...
ABQnews Seeker
More evidence is emerging in the ... More evidence is emerging in the House's Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an ...
7
NM burger chain marks 70 years in business
ABQnews Seeker
Blake's Lotaburger will celebrate its 70th ... Blake's Lotaburger will celebrate its 70th birthday by hosting seven events at restaurants throughout the state on Saturday. Events will include deals like 70-cent ...
8
Water worries
ABQnews Seeker
Ash, debris from burned trees threatens ... Ash, debris from burned trees threatens Morphy Lake
9
APS: Progress made in handling of records requests
ABQnews Seeker
District says it has hired two ... District says it has hired two new records custodians