NMFOG seeking Dixon Award nominations

By ABQJournal News Staff

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government is now accepting nominations for the 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award, which recognizes citizens and organizations in New Mexico who champion transparency and defend the people’s right to know the affairs of government.

A panel of NMFOG directors will select the award winners, who will be announced at the end of August and recognized at NMFOG’s annual “Your Right to Know” Dixon Award Lunch to be held on Oct. 6 in Albuquerque.

“For more than 20 years NMFOG has celebrated the men and women who have advanced transparency and accountability in our state,” Kathi Bearden, NMFOG board president chair, said. “It’s important to these dedicated people who represent open government in action. They sacrifice many hours of their time doing crucial legislative, legal, educational and investigative work and their hard work ensures that the rest of us enjoy our right to know if and when we choose to exercise it.”

The award honors the late William S. Dixon, a First Amendment advocate and NMFOG co-founder. Bearden said Dixon was a “brilliant attorney” and a leading defender of free speech and public-access rights.

Awards categories include, but are not limited to: business, law, education, government, media and citizen advocacy.

Anyone wishing to nominate an individual or organization can visit the NMFOG website at www.nmfog.org and click on the “Nominations” tab. The deadline for the 2022 nominations is July 27.

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government was established in 1989 as New Mexico’s only nonprofit, nonpartisan, member-supported organization serving the open government interests of the general public, the business community, elected officials, journalists and lawyers.

For questions about New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act or the state’s Open Meetings Act, contact NMFOG’s hotline at 505-764-3750, or email queries to info@nmfog.org.

