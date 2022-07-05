Recreational cannabis sales bring in $21.2M in June in NM

Recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico for June brought in $21.2 million, according to the state Cannabis Control Division.

New Mexico also saw about $16.5 million in medical sales for June, bringing the total cannabis sales for the month to nearly $38 million.

Since cannabis was legalized for recreational sales in New Mexico on April 1, the state has seen more than $64.3 million in recreational sales.

April, the first month recreational cannabis for adult use was legalized, saw about $22 million in sales, with the following month seeing a slight decrease in sales with $21.1 million.

“As adult-use sales remain steady, this new industry is bringing new economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and communities across New Mexico” acting director Carolina Barrera wrote in a statement Tuesday.

As in previous months, Albuquerque led the state in both recreational and medical sales with about $7 million in recreational sales and about $6.7 in medical sales, according to state data released Tuesday.

The amount of tax revenue generated for June was not included in the report; however, the department said the state Taxation and Revenue Department “received 124 Cannabis Excise Tax returns reporting a total of $2,518,607 in taxes due for the June filing period, which reflects sales activity in May.”