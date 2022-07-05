 UNM AD Eddie Nuñez on NCAA Division-1 council - Albuquerque Journal

UNM AD Eddie Nuñez on NCAA Division-1 council

By Journal staff and wire reports

UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez

University of New Mexico Vice President/Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez has been appointed to be on the NCAA Division I Council as the Mountain West Conference’s representative.

His appointment began with the 2022-23 academic year, which started Tuesday.

There are up to 40 members of various departments on the Council.

The Division I Council is responsible for the day-to-day decision-making for Division I. Athletics directors, athletics administrators, Senior Woman Administrators, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes serve on the Council. Every Division I conference is represented on the Council.

In his first five years as AD, Nuñez has presided over teams’ success, starting with a national championship in cross-country in 2017. UNM has totaled 34 NCAA Tournament appearances and 15 Mountain West titles. Among the 322 All-Conference performers have been 30 conference Athletes of the Year and 11 conference Coach of the Year awards. Academically, UNM’s 1,031 Mountain West All-Academic selections and 728 Mountain West Scholar-Athletes are the highest total among all Mountain West schools over that time frame.

