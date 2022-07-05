 Judge postpones Texas v. New Mexico water trial - Albuquerque Journal

Judge postpones Texas v. New Mexico water trial

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Elephant Butte Dam and reservoir in early June. A federal judge overseeing a U.S. Supreme Court case between Texas and New Mexico over a long-running groundwater dispute has agreed to postpone an October trial so the parties can work out a potential settlement. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

A federal judge overseeing a U.S. Supreme Court case between Texas and New Mexico over a long-running groundwater dispute has agreed to postpone an October trial so the parties can work out a potential settlement.

U.S. Circuit Judge Michael J. Melloy announced the decision on Tuesday.

Colorado and New Mexico’s water obligations to downstream users are measured by deliveries to Elephant Butte Reservoir.

In a lawsuit filed in 2014, Texas alleges that groundwater pumping and surface water diversions in southern New Mexico illegally reduce the amount of water available for the Lone Star State.

Attorneys in the case met in late June in St. Louis, Missouri, for mediation talks.

Melloy noted that the parties have agreed on a “settlement in principle.”

But “significant drafting, approval, and legislative and regulatory steps need to be accomplished in order to consummate the settlement.”

Texas objected to the trial delay. The state argued that the groups still need to determine if there “will be any significant obstacles” to finalizing a settlement agreement.

But the judge sided with an agreement by the United States, New Mexico, Colorado and a mediator to postpone the trial.

Attorneys spent more than a month last fall conducting the trial’s first phase.

Stuart Somach, an attorney representing Texas, said the state is entitled to a specific amount of water agreed upon in the Rio Grande Compact signed in 1938.

“If more water is subtracted for use in New Mexico than the Compact intended, then Texas doesn’t receive its apportionment,” Somach said.

But Attorney General Hector Balderas said that farmers and municipalities in New Mexico, not Texas, are the ones being harmed in the latest water war.

“We are at a critical juncture in our history, and unless New Mexico starts to receive its fair share of water, we may see a situation where New Mexico farmers don’t have enough to tend their own fields,” Balderas said.

The U.S. Justice Department maintains that New Mexico’s groundwater pumping is a “huge problem” for distributing Rio Grande supplies.

After Tuesday’s announcement, Balderas said the state is now “on the cusp of an exciting historic settlement agreement that will protect New Mexico water for generations to come.”

Melloy’s order sets a July 26 status conference to discuss progress on a final settlement and set a new trial date if necessary.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Judge postpones Texas v. New Mexico water trial

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Judge postpones Texas v. New Mexico water trial
ABQnews Seeker
A federal judge overseeing a U.S. ... A federal judge overseeing a U.S. Supreme Court case between Texas and New Mexico over a long-running groundwater dispute has agreed to postpone an ...
2
Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino
ABQnews Seeker
A legal representative of the Fort ... A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed ...
3
Recreational cannabis sales bring in $21.2M in June in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico ... Recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico for June brought in $21.2 million, according to the state Cannabis Control Division. New Mexico also saw about ...
4
New program aims to lower health insurance premiums for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Businesses in New Mexico may be ... Businesses in New Mexico may be eligible for a new program meant to reduce health insurance premiums by 10%.
5
Person found slain in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person was found dead Tuesday ... A person was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police responded sometime before 1:30 p.m. to ...
6
UNM solar boat places 3rd in national contest
ABQnews Seeker
Students built boat, electric race car ... Students built boat, electric race car for event
7
Cyberattacks pose major risk to businesses, US
ABQnews Seeker
According to the Internet Complaint Center ... According to the Internet Complaint Center of the FBI, cyberattacks are a big and growing business. ...
8
NMFOG seeking Dixon Award nominations
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Foundation for Open ... The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government is now accepting nominations for the 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award, which recognizes citizens ...
9
APD investigating overnight shooting that left 1 dead, 2 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police say one woman was killed ... Police say one woman was killed and another woman and a girl were wounded when gunfire erupted at a house party in Southwest Albuquerque ...