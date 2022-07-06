In Pictures: Gallup rodeo returns after two-year hiatus

Famous rodeo clown Bob Weir drives a car during a downpour, while another performer hangs on to the hood during the 72nd Annual Gallup Lions Club Rodeo at Red Rock State Park held June 17-18. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Cowboys wait for their friends to ride in the bull riding events at the Gallup Lion's Club Rodeo. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Cajun Cleveland, 19, of Pindale, N.M., rides in the open barrel competition during a downpour at the 72nd Annual Gallup Lions Club Rodeo, which took place June 17-18 at Red Rock State Park. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) A little rain can’t spoil the fun for the crowd watching the 72nd Annual Gallup Lions Club Rodeo at Red Rock State Park, particularly refreshing given the ongoing severe drought. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Cody Mirabal walks back behind the chutes after riding in his event at the Gallup Lions Club Rodeo. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Two year-old Canon Daniels makes the best of a downpour by jumping in puddles at the Gallup Lion's Club Rodeo., (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Mutton busting is a favorite event at the Gallup Lion's Club Rodeo. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) A cowboy gives his gear a last-minute check and prepares himself mentally before competing in his bull -riding event at the Gallup Lions Club Rodeo. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Prev 1 of 8 Next

Thousands of people turned out to watch the 72nd Annual Gallup Lions Club Rodeo held June 17-18 at Red Rock State Park. The crowd was particularly excited to be back after the rodeo had been postponed for two years, during which the town of Gallup and surrounding tribal areas were greatly affected by the COVID pandemic.

There was also rejoicing because many of the rodeo events took place as the skies opened up and delivered a generous downpour, providing relief from an ongoing drought.

This rodeo is one of the largest in the Southwest and the single biggest fundraiser for the Gallup Lions Club.

Participants competed in such “rough stock” events as bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback; timed events, such as team roping, steer wrestling and calf wrestling; and women’s events, including barrel racing and breakaway calf roping.

— Text by Journal Staff Writer Rick Nathanson