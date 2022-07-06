In Pictures: Gallup rodeo returns after two-year hiatus

Thousands of people turned out to watch the 72nd Annual Gallup Lions Club Rodeo held June 17-18 at Red Rock State Park. The crowd was particularly excited to be back after the rodeo had been postponed for two years, during which the town of Gallup and surrounding tribal areas were greatly affected by the COVID pandemic.
There was also rejoicing because many of the rodeo events took place as the skies opened up and delivered a generous downpour, providing relief from an ongoing drought.
This rodeo is one of the largest in the Southwest and the single biggest fundraiser for the Gallup Lions Club.
Participants competed in such “rough stock” events as bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback; timed events, such as team roping, steer wrestling and calf wrestling; and women’s events, including barrel racing and breakaway calf roping.