 Editorial: Rehiring troubled Lt. raises APD union issues - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Rehiring troubled Lt. raises APD union issues

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

There are multiple reasons lieutenants (and sergeants) shouldn’t be in the union that represents APD to the city.

One example is Lt. Jim Edison.

Edison, fired in mid-November after internal investigations found he claimed more overtime hours than he worked, is back on the force. As a leader, he should be setting an example for other officers and held to a higher standard.

Instead, it appears he gamed the city’s collective bargaining agreement like few others, raking in a whopping $224,000 from April 2020 to April 2021. That followed $173,672 in 2021 and $186,944 in 2020. His regular pay is $43.20/hour.

Once discovered, an APD spokesman said Edison was untruthful about his OT and retaliated against the supervisor who initiated the investigation.

Edison did not go quietly as a member of the Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association. He appealed his termination, reached a settlement agreement with the city in May and is now working in APD’s Aviation Department. Chief Harold Medina says Edison “wasn’t exactly breaking the law; he was taking advantage of the CBA.” Union membership does have its privileges.

City Councilor Louie Sanchez, a former APD officer, has asked how an APD lieutenant with 14 years of experience can be trusted to enforce the law and testify truthfully in court when he cannot truthfully fill out a time sheet? We would add how can he be trusted to mold younger officers, set a tone for accountability and help lead the department?

Edison did a huge disservice to the majority of APD pros who obey and enforce the letter of the law — rank and file, as well as the brass.

He should not be able to use the union contract to cover his tracks and stay on the force. It’s a long-simmering issue the city needs to revisit when the CBA — which represents officers, lieutenants and sergeants — comes up for renegotiation.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Rehiring troubled Lt. raises APD union issues

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Dithering Congress hindering US chip competitiveness
Editorials
In 1990, the United States manufactured ... In 1990, the United States manufactured 37% of the world's semiconductor computer chips. In th ...
2
Editorial: Why does NM give elk-hunt permits to private ...
Editorials
Before she was elected governor, Michelle ... Before she was elected governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged the state's system of all ...
3
Editorial: Crafty maneuver saves NM VA clinics
Editorials
There's an old saying in Washington, ... There's an old saying in Washington, D.C.: It's not so much where you stand, but where y ...
4
Editorial: NM has a financial disclosure law; use it
Editorials
It's been almost a year since ... It's been almost a year since former House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton resigned ...
5
Editorial: This gun reform is unlikely to bring about ...
Editorials
When President Biden signed the most ... When President Biden signed the most sweeping gun bill in decades on Saturday, he said "lives ...
6
Editorial: Try a staycation to help New Mexico's fire-ravaged ...
Editorials
New Mexicans are not far removed ... New Mexicans are not far removed from making conscious financial choices to help neighbors in a time ...
7
Editorial: ABQ’s Downtown police OT scheme like TV mob ...
Editorials
It sounds a lot like a ... It sounds a lot like a deal they can't refuse: Pay police a little extra and they'll pro ...
8
Editorial: Forest Service must take its missteps and health ...
Editorials
An 85-page U.S. Forest Service review ... An 85-page U.S. Forest Service review of the origins of the Hermits Peak Fire suggests the biggest w ...
9
Editorial: Vietnamese war baby an inspiring US ambassador
Editorials
Rio Rancho's Tina Diep is truly ... Rio Rancho's Tina Diep is truly a humanitarian ambassador. The daughter of a ...