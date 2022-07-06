ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 killing of boy, 15

A district judge sentenced Russell Spencer to 12 years in prison Wednesday in the 2019 beating and shooting death of 15-year-old Evyn Scott.

Spencer, 21, pleaded guilty in 2020 to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in Scott’s death.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies said Spencer and three others lured Scott into a car on March 14, 2019, and drove him into the East Mountains where they beat, strangled and shot the boy.

A criminal complaint said that Spencer hid in the trunk while the others lured Scott into the car. Deputies also were told that Spencer had previously threatened Scott.

The boy’s body was found with multiple gunshots on the shoulder of N.M. 14 near Paa-Ko Golf Drive.