APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents

Detectives released the names of a teen killed in a crash and a woman shot at a house party in unrelated homicides across Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the deaths of Alize Henson, 14, and Aaliyah Vigil, 20, as homicides. No arrests have been made in either case.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting at a party in Southwest Albuquerque. They found Vigil fatally shot and a 17- and 19-year-old injured by gunfire.

Last week, on June 29, police responded to a crash near Central and Tingley, and found Henson and Alyssa Salazar, also 14, dead in a wrecked car along with two injured males.

Police said they found another car abandoned nearby and detectives are looking into whether the crash was “the result of an intentional act.”