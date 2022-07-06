 APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents - Albuquerque Journal

APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police investigate a shooting at a house party that left a woman dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning on the West Side. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Detectives released the names of a teen killed in a crash and a woman shot at a house party in unrelated homicides across Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the deaths of Alize Henson, 14, and Aaliyah Vigil, 20, as homicides. No arrests have been made in either case.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting at a party in Southwest Albuquerque. They found Vigil fatally shot and a 17- and 19-year-old injured by gunfire.

Last week, on June 29, police responded to a crash near Central and Tingley, and found Henson and Alyssa Salazar, also 14, dead in a wrecked car along with two injured males.

Police said they found another car abandoned nearby and detectives are looking into whether the crash was “the result of an intentional act.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a teen killed in a crash and a woman shot at a house party in unrelated homicides across Albuquerque. ...
2
Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
One of the largest abortion providers ... One of the largest abortion providers in Texas is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and another provider that offers tele-health services ...
3
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
A district judge sentenced Russell Spencer ... A district judge sentenced Russell Spencer to 12 years in prison Wednesday in the 2019 beating and shooting death of 15-year-old Evyn Scott. Spencer, ...
4
In Pictures: Gallup rodeo returns after two-year hiatus
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands of people turned out to ... Thousands of people turned out to watch the 72nd Annual Gallup Lions Club Rodeo held June 17-18 at Red Rock State Park. The crowd ...
5
APD: Man believed to have killed himself during confrontation ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police said a man killed himself ... Police said a man killed himself inside a vehicle after pointing a gun at officers late Tuesday night outside a Target lot in Northeast ...
6
Nominations now being accepted for Dixon Award
ABQnews Seeker
People, organizations that advocate transparency in ... People, organizations that advocate transparency in government are honored
7
Mortgage rates slam NM homebuyers
ABQnews Seeker
Monthly payments are up by almost ... Monthly payments are up by almost 30%
8
NMFOG seeking Dixon Award nominations
ABQnews Seeker
Nominations are now being accepted for ... Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Award. Sponsored by the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government, ...
9
Recreational cannabis sales in NM bring in $21.2 million ...
ABQnews Seeker
Total sales with medical included reaches ... Total sales with medical included reaches $38 million for month