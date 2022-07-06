La Emi brings ‘Herencia Flamenca’ to Santa Fe

Dance is ingrained in Emmy Grimm.

It became a regular part of her life growing up.

As an adult, Grimm keeps bringing the art of flamenco dance to Santa Fe.

Grimm, known as La Emi on stage, is kicking off her summer season at The Benitez Cabaret at The Lodge at Santa Fe on Saturday, July 9. The season runs Wednesday-Sunday through Sept. 4.

As usual, Grimm is happy to get on stage and perform in front of a live audience.

She’s looking forward to some changes, as well.

“It’s exciting,” she says. “We’re going to be debuting an all new show done by some of the top choreographers. We’re doing something that we’ve never done before. We’re not going to lose flamenco. We’re going to add in some more modern elements to the performance.”

Grimm is also upping the ante to the production of the show as she has hired Kyra Murzyn as stage manger and Phyto Abraham, who will be doing all of the sound.

The season’s show is called “Herencia Flamenca.”

“It’s an expression of our humanity through the art of danza Española and flamenco,” she says. “It takes you through the different emotions of the human experience.”

Grimm also wanted to be creative when it came to the costumes, as well.

“The female dancers are going to be in pants with flecos,” she says. “For the danza Española, they will be made of black satin. When I was in Spain, I handpicked all of the materials for the costumes this season. I bought handmade fans in Valencia.”

Joining Grimm on stage will be Vicente Griego, Gabriel Lautaro Osuna, Eloy Cito Gonzales and Javier Saume Mazzei.

Dancers will include Cienna Chavez, Janira Cordova and Tessa Torres.

“We will also be joined by a special guest male dancer,” Grimm says.

Grimm is excited to take her company to the next level.

She will have fog machines for certain numbers, as well as moving panels on the stage.

“We’ve created three LED lighting boxes so that each can create shadows,” she says. “I got inspired when I was in Spain. I saw a lot of tablaos and then I saw shows outside of flamenco. I tried to absorb everything that I could. I’ve translated it to what we could bring to the Lodge. I’m excited to try new elements while staying true to the art of flamenco.”