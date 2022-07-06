What’s happening in ABQ July 8-15

As we make our way into July, football season is almost here. UCLA and USC are trying to join the Big 10 which means Los Angeles would be technically considered the Midwest now. Football and geography never mix — the Dallas Cowboys are still in the NFC East — but I digress.Let’s see what is happening in ABQ this weekend.

1 Southwest Truckfest

Local auto aficionados can head on down to Albuquerque Dragway, 5700 Dragway Road SE, on Saturday, July 9, for Southwest Truckfest. The event starts at 4 p.m. and should be a great time for all my truckers friends out there.

Tickets are $30 for drivers, $15 for spectators and kids 10 and under are always free. Tickets are available at the gate. More information can be found at abqdragway.com.

2 Balloon Museum

The Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, 9201 Balloon Museum Drive NE, is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

The permanent exhibit “The World Changed Forever” gives visitors a history of early ballooning and how balloons fly. The Balloon Museum Shoppe is currently open, while The 4D Theater remains closed for the time being.

Admission is $6 for a general ticket, $5 for New Mexico residents, $4 for seniors and $3 for youth. Kids under 5 are free. Tickets at holdmyticket.com.

3 New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta

This weekend, come out to Isleta Resort & Casino, 11000 Broadway SE, for New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta 2022. The event is a fun and safe way for people to get inked up. It runs 1-11 p.m. Friday, July 8, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 9. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Tickets are $25 for a day pass and $40 for a weekend pass plus fees at newmexicotattoofiesta.com

Children 14 and under get in for free.

Sadly tickets do not come with a free tattoo.

4 Carmen Ledesma to perform in ABQ

Critically acclaimed in flamenco circles internationally, dancer Carmen Ledesma is performing in Casa Flamenca’s summer series of concerts titled “Tablao al Aire.” Assisting her on stage will be the spectacular ensemble from Casa Flamenca that is composed of flamenco artists from Spain and Mexico.

The event runs 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, and 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Casa Flamenca is located at 401 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. Tickets are $35 plus fees and can be purchased at casaflamenca.org or 505-247-0622.

5 Summer Reading Movie: ‘Finding Dory’

Head down to the South Valley Library, 3904 Isleta Blvd. SE, for a viewing of this Pixar classic.

Viewing is from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, July 8, and 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 9.

The forgetful blue fish Dory goes on a journey for her long-lost parents with the assistance of young clown fish Nemo and his dad Marlin. She eventually travels toward California and the Marine Life Institute, dodging predators during the trip as she hopes for a sense of belonging.

This event is free and is funded by the Friends of the Public Library.

6 Mary Droppinz

On July 8, Mary Droppinz makes her Effex Rooftop Debut in Albuquerque for We House Fridays.

The doors open at 9 p.m. and a cover charge will be charged at the door. Effex is located at 420 Central Ave. SW.

Mary lives by a simple rule in that music is an out-of-body experience.

With her blend of experimental music, breaks, acid, house, hip hop and more, it is Mary’s goal to induce the full range of emotions and movements as she rocks the decks. More information can be found at effexabq.com or on Effex’s Facebook page.

7 Salsa Under the Stars

Come down to the Albuquerque Museum, 2000 Mountain Road NW, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, as Micky Cruz performs in partnership with the New Mexico Jazz Workshop and Outpost.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for students and museum members, plus fees at holdmyticket.com . The show runs from 7-10 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30. Food and drinks can be purchased from Slate Street Cafe at Museum Amphitheater.

