 UNM loses assistant basketball coach, administrator - Albuquerque Journal

UNM loses assistant basketball coach, administrator

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Andy Hill, who served this past season as an assistant coach for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, has left the program to take the same position closer to his home at Montana State.

Hill was hired by Richard Pitino a year ago after working at the University of Utah. He is a graduate of Eastern Washington, where he also coached in the past, and was also an assistant at Montana for seven years.
“I am so excited to be back in Montana and at Montana State University,” Hill said it a statement released by the Bobcats basketball team. “Anyone who knows me knows ho much I love this state and the Montana people.”
Pitino said he does not have a specific timetable on Hill’s replacement on a staff that now includes two assistants — Isaac Chew and Eric Brown — and special assistant to the head coach Dave Pilipovich.
COMPLIANCE: Also announced Wednesday, Eric Schultz, UNM’s Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, is taking over with the same title at the University of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Schultz was in charge of compliance at UNM for six years. He joins an Islanders athletic department with another former Lobo on staff, basketball assistant coach Ralph Davis, who left the men’s basketball program after the 2020-21 season.

