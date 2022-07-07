St. Pius alum Walker transferring to New Mexico State baseball

New Mexico State baseball on Wednesday announced the addition of two transfer pitchers, including St. Pius alumnus Hayden Walker from Pepperdine.

Will Sierra also is coming to NMSU from Washington State.

Walker, a 6-foot-2 left-hander, pitched 10 innings over the course of two seasons with Pepperdine. He was the Gatorade prep player of the year as a high school junior with a 0.48 earned-run average.

“Hayden can really pitch, a southpaw with the ability to change speeds,” said Aggies pitching coach Keith Zuniga. “Hayden’s mentality and pitch ability instantly makes us better.”

Right-hander Sierra, a Montreal native, was 3-2 with a 5.60 ERA over 27 games with Washington State. In 35.1 innings he struck out 44 opposing hitters (11.3 strikeouts per nine innings).

Before going to Washington State, Sierra attended Chipola College in Florida where he earned a redshirt year before heading to Yavapai College in Arizona for two seasons. In two seasons at the junior college level, Sierra posted a 4-1 record with 61 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.



Previously, Sierra was a member of the Team Canada Junior National Team from 2015-2017 and played for Team Canada at the 2017 World Baseball Championships. Sierra was also named Preseason All-Canada Twice and selected in the 28th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets.

“Will has an electric arm that will come in and make an impact right away,” Zuniga said. “He can run it up to 96 with a power slider to put you away. We are looking forward to having his experience on the Aggie pitching staff.”