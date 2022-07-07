 Editorial: Think election fraud is possible? It's time to put up or shut up - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: Think election fraud is possible? It’s time to put up or shut up

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

The county clerks who carry out elections in New Mexico — a mix of Republicans and Democrats — say the system is robust, accurate and secure from fraud.

Somehow that’s not good enough for some elected officials. Odd, don’t you think, for any politician to question a voting system that put them in office? But they do, routinely, and without evidence. They point to a lack of public confidence in the system yet don’t do the simple things to satisfy themselves — or the public they’re supposed to serve — to confirm or deny the accuracy of that system.

It’s one thing for a low-information voter to question New Mexico’s voting system. It’s quite another for a politician whose livelihood depends on accurate results to inject doubt into a system that time and again has proven reliable.

Sunday’s front page Journal included a story that summarized the procedures in place for N.M.’s county clerks to test the accuracy of vote-tabulation machines before elections and then verify results. After Election Day every other year, an accounting firm oversees hand tallies to verify the machines produced accurate results.

“It matches — it always does,” said Lea County Clerk Keith Manes, a Republican. “I have confidence in the whole system the way it’s done. … There’s so many checks and balances along the way.”

By law, counties invite political party chairpersons to watch as they certify the accuracy of voting machines before an election. Members of the public can attend, too.

As the Journal reported, a stack of test ballots is fed through each machine. After the voting machines show they accurately tabulate the ballots, the tabulators are sealed and sent to polling locations. Despite this opportunity to get a firsthand look at the steps taken to safeguard elections in New Mexico, hardly anyone shows up.

Naysayers who cast doubt on the state’s voting system or suggest it’s vulnerable to outside manipulation should avail themselves of this demonstration. If they don’t, it’s hard to give their doubts any credibility. After all, they didn’t care enough to educate themselves on how the safeguards work.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.

Home » Opinion » Editorials » Editorial: Think election fraud is possible? It’s time to put up or shut up

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Editorial: Rehiring troubled Lt. raises APD union issues
Editorials
There are multiple reasons lieutenants (and ... There are multiple reasons lieutenants (and sergeants) shouldn't be in the union that represen ...
2
Editorial: APS Board did not make Elder's $16K raise ...
Editorials
The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of ... The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education's decision not to extend Superintendent Scot ...
3
Editorial: Dithering Congress hindering US chip competitiveness
Editorials
In 1990, the United States manufactured ... In 1990, the United States manufactured 37% of the world's semiconductor computer chips. In th ...
4
Editorial: Why does NM give elk-hunt permits to private ...
Editorials
Before she was elected governor, Michelle ... Before she was elected governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham acknowledged the state's system of all ...
5
Editorial: Crafty maneuver saves NM VA clinics
Editorials
There's an old saying in Washington, ... There's an old saying in Washington, D.C.: It's not so much where you stand, but where y ...
6
Editorial: NM has a financial disclosure law; use it
Editorials
It's been almost a year since ... It's been almost a year since former House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton resigned ...
7
Editorial: This gun reform is unlikely to bring about ...
Editorials
When President Biden signed the most ... When President Biden signed the most sweeping gun bill in decades on Saturday, he said "lives ...
8
Editorial: Try a staycation to help New Mexico's fire-ravaged ...
Editorials
New Mexicans are not far removed ... New Mexicans are not far removed from making conscious financial choices to help neighbors in a time ...
9
Editorial: ABQ’s Downtown police OT scheme like TV mob ...
Editorials
It sounds a lot like a ... It sounds a lot like a deal they can't refuse: Pay police a little extra and they'll pro ...