Editorial: UNM teams excelling in clean energy research

Transportable micro nuclear reactors, solar-powered boats and electric race cars — it’s good to see the state’s flagship university at the center of 21st century innovation.

The U.S. Department of Energy, with a goal of moving the nation closer to net-zero emissions by 2050, has awarded $2.2 million to the University of New Mexico for three nuclear power research projects that could help add variety to America’s clean energy sources.

Most of the funding is to develop small, next-generation nuclear reactors that are more economically feasible as well as safer, more efficient and capable of transporting energy.

U.S. commercial nuclear energy production began in 1957 and grew through 1990 before leveling off, currently comprising about 8% of U.S. energy production. DOE is correct to understand nuclear power is a necessary and reliable component of America’s transition to net-zero emissions.

UNM engineering students are also at the vanguard of renewable energy. UNM placed third at a national solar-powered boat competition in Ohio. Engineering teams from universities across the nation designed and built solar boats, competing for speed, endurance, maneuverability and design innovation. Placing third for the second year in a row at Solar Splash shows UNM has the wind at its back.

UNM’s LOBOmotorsports team also recently debuted a newly built electric race car at an international competition in Michigan and finished 16th among 65 teams, beating top universities like Cornell and University of California – Berkeley.

Fossil fuels have dominated U.S. energy for more than 100 years, but the times are changing, and it’s good to see UNM at the forefront as the nation works to transition to renewable energy sources and net-zero emissions.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.