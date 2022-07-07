Look at Iceland to see how cooler heads prevail

When my family and I recently departed from Albuquerque for a vacation in Iceland, the Albuquerque Journal was filled with gun violence – burying the 19 child victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, mourning the 11 victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo, the massacre of five family members in Oklahoma, the daily individual gun fatalities in Albuquerque, and perhaps worst of all two teens … who brought guns to school in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Just another day in the gun-crazy United States.

When we arrived in Iceland, the main story was earthquake tremors on the Reykjanes Peninsula, possibly presaging an eruption of one of the volcanoes there. No panic, no towns nearby, volcanoes erupt in Iceland all the time, though not as often as humans erupt in the United States. There hasn’t been a gun-related murder in Iceland since 2007.

To be sure, Iceland is the size of Kentucky, with a population of St. Louis, but it’s more than a matter of scale. Icelanders enjoy guns, but they don’t idolize them like we do. One in four Icelanders owns a gun, but they’re long guns for hunting and sport shooting, and to purchase one you have to undergo a medical exam and submit to lots of paperwork. As for owning an assault rifle, you’ve got to be kidding.

While the rest of the world just shakes its head in disbelief at us, Americans have become numb to the carnage; “Ho hum, nothing will change.” When our leaders say “we’ll hold the victims in our thoughts and prayers,” we just snicker at their cynical insincerity.

And the gun culture just rolls on: the NRA convention in Texas the same day as the Uvalde massacre, attended by scores of politicians; bumper stickers talking about “cold, dead hands;” ghost guns by mail; mass mailings by pro-gun groups – even I get them; kids afraid to go to school. Less than a week after Uvalde nine Americans were murdered and dozens injured in multiple mass shootings.

Icelanders have learned not to build homes on the slopes of a volcano. Americans have not learned not to live inside one.