 Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated another attack - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated another attack

By Michael Tarm, Kathleen Foody And Don Babwin / Associated Press

Yesenia Hernandez, granddaughter to Nicolas Toledo, who was killed during Mondays Highland Park., Ill., Fourth of July parade, writes on a memorial for Toledo along with the six others who lost their lives in the mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press))

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested, after deciding he was not prepared to pull off another attack in Wisconsin, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference following a hearing where the 21-year-old was denied bond.

The parade shooting left another American community reeling – this time affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.

More than two dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic.

Covelli said it did not appear that the suspect had planned another attack in Wisconsin, but fled there, saw another Independence Day celebration and “seriously contemplated” firing on it. The assailant had ditched the semi-automatic rifle he used in Illinois, but he had another, similar rifle and about 60 more rounds with him, according to Covelli.

Police later found his phone in Middleton, Wisconsin, which is about 135 miles from Highland Park.

For hours before his arrest, police warned that the gunman was still at large and that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Several nearby cities canceled events including parades and fireworks. Most festivities in and around Wisconsin’s capital city went ahead.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told a news conference Wednesday that the FBI urged the department Monday evening to prepare its SWAT team because investigators believed the gunman could be in the area.

Barnes said he was not warned at the time that the shooter was considering carrying out further attacks.

Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said in court that the gunman climbed up the fire escape of a building above the Highland Park parade, “looked down his sights, aimed” and fired at people across the street. He left the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop. He initially evaded capture by disguising himself as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, according to police.

Some of the wounded remained hospitalized in critical condition, Covelli said, and the death toll could still rise. Already, the deaths from the shooting have left a 2-year-old boy without parents, families mourning the loss of beloved grandparents and a synagogue grieving the death of a congregant who for decades had also worked on the staff.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said he planned to bring attempted murder and aggravated battery charges for each individual who was hurt. “There will be many, many more charges coming,” he said at a news conference, estimating that those charges would be announced later this month.

If convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the gunman would receive a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Robert Crimo, III

The suspect, Robert Crimo III, wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. As the prosecutor described the shooting, he said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.

On Tuesday, Thomas A. Durkin, a prominent Chicago-based lawyer, said he would represent Crimo and that he intended to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.

But Durkin told the court Wednesday that he had a conflict of interest with the case.

Crimo has been assigned a public defender.

Rinehart also left open the possibility of charging Crimo’s parents, telling reporters that he “doesn’t want to answer” that question right now as the investigation continues.

Steve Greenberg, the lawyer for Crimo’s parents, told The Associated Press that the parents aren’t concerned about being charged with anything related to their son’s case.

Questions also arose about how the suspect could have skirted Illinois’ relatively strict gun laws to legally purchase five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide.

Police went to the home following a call from a family member who said Crimo was threatening “to kill everyone” there.

Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time, in September 2019. Police in April 2019 also responded to a reported suicide attempt by Crimo, Covelli said.

Illinois state police, who issue gun owners’ licenses, said Crimo applied for a license in December 2019, when he was 19. His father sponsored his application, and he purchased the semi-automatic rifles in 2020, according to Covelli.

In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

He purchased four of the guns while he was under 21 and bought a fifth after his birthday last year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated another attack

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is ... Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is wrapping the property in a showcase of Pueblo iconography
2
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated another attack
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged with killing 7 at ... Man charged with killing 7 at July 4 parade fled to Wis., authorities say
3
APD: Man camped out in Target lot killed self ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officer opened fire, believing camper in ... Officer opened fire, believing camper in van was shooting at police
4
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was shot after being beaten ... Victim was shot after being beaten and choked
5
TOP OF MIND: Should the Legislature take any action ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: Should the Legislature take any action in light of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade? If ...
6
Man charged in May homicide off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Federal authorities arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday ... Federal authorities arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday morning who allegedly fatally shot a man in May and dumped him in an East Central neighborhood. Deputy ...
7
APD: Man dies days after shooting on West Side
ABQnews Seeker
A man died days after he ... A man died days after he was allegedly shot by a relative during a fight last weekend in Southwest Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert ...
8
New Mexico governor withstands lawsuits over pandemic orders
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico residents who say they ... New Mexico residents who say they endured constitutional rights violations, depression and anxiety under aggressive public health restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak have abandoned ...
9
APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a teen killed in a crash and a woman shot at a house party in unrelated homicides in Albuquerque. ...