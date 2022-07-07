 Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

By Jonathan J. Cooper / Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake.

Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and narrow the gap with Lake, a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump.

With Ducey on board, all of the state’s living former Republican governors have backed Robson. Jan Brewer and Fife Symington endorsed her last year. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon dropped his own campaign for governor last week and is now supporting Robson.

“Karrin is the real deal — pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left,” Ducey said in a video announcing his endorsement. “Karrin is a strong, new leader for Arizona.”

In a debate last week, Robson agreed that her plans wouldn’t bring radical change from the Ducey era, while Lake eviscerated Ducey for closing businesses and allowing local mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ducey is co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, which has already reserved $10 million worth of television ad time starting next month. The organization does not endorse in open primaries like Arizona’s, but Ducey has always reserved the right to make his views known about his home state.

“I’m going to care very much about who my successor is,” Ducey told reporters at an RGA convention in Phoenix last year.

Ducey’s endorsement of Robson came on the second day of early voting with ballots set to begin arriving in voters’ mailboxes. In 2020, 90% of Arizona voters cast an early or mail ballot.

Ducey, who is term-limited, has personal experience in what can happen when a governor delays announcing an endorsement for a successor. In 2014, when Ducey was locked in a tight six-way GOP primary and neck and neck with former Mesa Mayor Scott Smith, Ducey benefited from then-Gov. Brewer’s dithering. By the time Brewer endorsed Smith just 19 days before the primary election and a week after ballots were mailed, Ducey had nailed down his party win.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated his support for Lake and took a dig at Ducey, with whom he’s feuded since the outgoing governor refused to support Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

With Lake, Trump wrote in a statement, Arizonans “have a chance to get a truly great Governor, unlike the one you have right now.”

“Make sure you return your Early Ballot for Kari Lake, or Vote in Person on August 2nd,” Trump wrote despite his history of falsely claiming that mail voting is rife with fraud. Lake has pushed to eliminate early voting and require nearly everyone to vote on election day.

On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is the frontrunner against Marco Lopez, a former mayor of the border town Nogales.

Hobbs has built a national profile as a staunch defender of the 2020 election in the face of the false claims of fraud by Trump and his allies, including Lake. Hobbs has been weighed down by jury verdicts that found the state Senate discriminated against a Black Democratic staffer when Hobbs was the top Democratic leader.

Arizona was a Republican stronghold for decades, but Democrats made inroads during the Trump presidency thanks to changing demographics and backlash to the former president.

Home » Around the Region » Arizona Gov. Ducey backs Robson as successor over Trump pick

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is ... Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is wrapping the property in a showcase of Pueblo iconography
2
APD: Man camped out in Target lot killed self ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officer opened fire, believing camper in ... Officer opened fire, believing camper in van was shooting at police
3
New Mexico governor withstands lawsuits over pandemic orders
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney says 12 plaintiffs dropped suits ... Attorney says 12 plaintiffs dropped suits after federal judge dismissed claims
4
I gave, gained a memory as wedding officiant
ABQnews Seeker
Despite the bride suffering an injury, ... Despite the bride suffering an injury, love found a way
5
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated another attack
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged with killing 7 at ... Man charged with killing 7 at July 4 parade fled to Wis., authorities say
6
Texas abortion provider wants to relocate to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Whole Woman's Health plans to establish ... Whole Woman's Health plans to establish a clinic near the state line
7
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was shot after being beaten ... Victim was shot after being beaten and choked
8
Independents launch campaigns for NM House
2022 election
Four candidates made ballot this year ... Four candidates made ballot this year
9
APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a teen killed in a crash and a woman shot at a house party in unrelated homicides in Albuquerque. ...
10
Man charged in May homicide off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
The 18-year-old suspect has been booked ... The 18-year-old suspect has been booked into the MDC