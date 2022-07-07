 US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution - Albuquerque Journal

US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks rose broadly in early trading Thursday, putting major indexes on track for weekly gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156 points, or 0.5%, to 31,189 and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a signal that some investors remain confident of economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 1.9%.

Companies that benefit the most from a healthy economy led the gains, with technology stocks doing much of the heavy lifting. Apple rose 1.9%.

The energy sector also rose as U.S. crude oil prices jumped 4.9% in a reversal from Tuesday’s slump. Exxon Mobil is up 3.2%.

Major indexes are on track for weekly gains in what has been turbulent trading over the last several months.

The bond market, though, continues to signal anxiety over a potential recession with new data showing that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits topped the 230,000 mark for the fifth consecutive week. While claims remain low, last week was the highest level of claims in almost six months.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.96% from 2.91% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury is above the 10-year yield, a relatively rare thing seen by some investors as an ominous sign.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government reported that employers advertised fewer jobs in May amid signs that the economy is weakening and there are already signs that retailers have pulled back on hiring.

A weakening of the broader job market, which has remained strong through the pandemic recovery, could signal that inflation is cooling off. Investors will get a clearer picture on Friday when the more detailed June jobs report is released.

Investors are trying to determine whether a recession is on the horizon as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to temper pervasive inflation. Businesses are getting squeezed by higher costs because of supply chain problems and have raised prices on everything from food to clothing.

Consumers have been pulling back on spending as inflation puts a tighter squeeze on budgets. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent energy prices surging in 2022, resulting in record gasoline prices in the U.S. Pain at the pump has only worsened the broader impact from inflation, though there are signs that gasoline prices have begun to recede.

The key concern is that the Fed’s interest rate hikes could go too far in slowing economic growth and actually bring on a recession. After last month’s meeting, the Fed raised its rate by three-quarters of a point to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — the biggest single increase in nearly three decades — and signaled that further large hikes would likely be needed.

Markets in Europe ticked higher on a day that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he was resigning amid a flood of resignations from his Conservative Party’s members.

Home » Business » Money » US stocks gain ground while bond market signals caution

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Asian stocks higher after Fed says rate hikes may ...
Money
Asian stock markets gained Thursday after ... Asian stock markets gained Thursday after the Federal Reserve said higher U.S. interest rates might be needed to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney ...
2
Find the silver lining in Wall Street turmoil
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. stock market is having ... The U.S. stock market is having a bad year. It may turn around before year-end, but ...
3
Wall Street closes higher but still ends week in ...
Money
Stocks on Wall Street shook off ... Stocks on Wall Street shook off a downbeat start and ended broadly higher Friday, though the rebound was not enough to erase their losses ...
4
Spirit's delay allows airline bidding war time to play ...
Money
Shares of Spirit Airlines rose Thursday ... Shares of Spirit Airlines rose Thursday after it postponed a vote for the second time on a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines, allowing for ...
5
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a ...
Money
A measure of inflation that is ... A measure of inflation that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.3% in May from a year earlier, unchanged from its level ...
6
Initial round of rebate checks sent to NM taxpayers
ABQnews Seeker
Relief aims to target inflation, gas ... Relief aims to target inflation, gas prices
7
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St down, China manufacturing ...
Money
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ... Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after the U.S. economy contracted and China reported stronger factory activity. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained, while Tokyo ...
8
Powell: 'No guarantee' Fed can tame inflation, spare jobs
Careers/Jobs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said ... Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said there's 'no guarantee' the central bank can tame runaway inflation without hurting the job market. Speaking Wednesday at ...
9
Asian shares track Wall St drop as inflation fears ...
Money
Shares skidded in Asia on Wednesday ... Shares skidded in Asia on Wednesday after another broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates ...