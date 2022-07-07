 1 dead, 1 in custody after APD standoff ends in house fire - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead, 1 in custody after APD standoff ends in house fire

By Adolphe Pierre-Louis and Martin Salazar / Journal Staff

Tyken Coleman and his mother Sundra Coleman, who live in a house that burned down during an APD SWAT situation on San Joaquin Ave. SE, wait for officers to come talk to them on Thursday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)
APD officers talk to family member who own a house that burned down during an APD SWAT situation on San Joaquin Ave. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina walks through a scene as a multitask law enforcement agency investigates an APD SWAT situation on San Joaquin Ave. Thursday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

A SWAT standoff at a Southeast Albuquerque home Wednesday night ended hours later with the suspect fleeing the house after it caught fire and another male dying inside.

The suspect, who authorities say was wanted on felony warrants, was taken into custody outside the home on the 8100 block of San Joaquin SE.

“It’s demolished,” Olivia Archie, who was in the home before police began ordering the suspect to come out, said. She added that although police “tried to blame” the fire on the male who died, he wasn’t actually responsible.

The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to piece together the bizarre incident.

“We need time to figure it out,” Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said. “… We don’t even know if there’s a relationship between the homeowner and these individuals. We just don’t know.”

Medina said officers were looking for a person wanted on felony warrants, and they tracked him to the house on San Joaquin.

“He barricaded himself inside of the house that burnt, and after he was taken into custody — after the fire — they located an individual inside the house,” Medina said.

Medina said officers knew that individual was inside the house “because he had fled officers and barricaded himself in the house too and was also refusing to come out.”

Medina said investigators don’t know who the person who died is.

“We haven’t even figured it out,” he said. “So it’s just really early and there’s just so many questions that we’re just working our way through it.”

