 CNM welding team wins gold in national competition - Albuquerque Journal

CNM welding team wins gold in national competition

By ABQJournal News Staff

 

A team from CNM’s welding program won a gold medal at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Georgia. From left, Christopher Rodriguez, Walter Armijo and Zane Horton. (Photo courtesy CNM)

It’s not exactly an Olympic competition, but winning takes a lot of training and specialized skill, and three Central New Mexico Community College students took home gold in the Welding Fabrication Team category at the SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, in June.

The event is the largest competition in the country of career technical education students, with more than 6,500 college students competing in 108 trades categories.

The CNM students, Zane Horton, Christopher Rodriguez and Walter Armijo, competed for six hours, facing off against trade students from other states who won gold in qualifying competitions in their respective states. During the competition, the students were told what to fabricate from scratch using raw materials, their tools and welding skills. Welding experts who work in the industry served as judges and assessed the students on a variety of techniques and skills.

The project they fabricated was a mobile/modular post to hold a welding curtain, which is used to retain the sparks from a welding torch.

Members of the winning CNM team said they entered the competition with confidence.

“It was like a dream, it was totally surreal,” Horton said. “It took my breath away. But to be honest, I also knew we had a good chance because of all the work we had put in.”

Rodriguez echoed that sentiment. “When you prepare for so long, you know you’re going to execute. We were really excited to win, but to be honest it wasn’t a surprise,” he said.

The team’s welding instructor, Trenton Moore, said his students were ready to compete at the national level, after “eating, sleeping and breathing welding for a long time now.”

Other CNM students also did well in the competition: Armando Urias, took home a bronze medal in the Welding Individual division; Alyssa Copeland finished fifth in the Welding Sculpture event; and CNM dual credit student Clay Rexroad placed 13th in the high school welding category.

Since 2015, CNM’s welding program has produced more than 10 national SkillsUSA medalists.

SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, instructors and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » CNM welding team wins gold in national competition

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
APS inks agreement to pay educators equally
ABQnews Seeker
It's official: School social workers and ... It's official: School social workers and other instructional support providers in Albuquerque will be paid the same as their peers in classrooms next school ...
2
CNM welding team wins gold in national competition
ABQnews Seeker
  It's not exactly an Olympic ...   It's not exactly an Olympic competition, but winning takes a lot of training and specialized skill, and three Central New Mexico Community College ...
3
1 dead, 1 in custody after APD standoff ends ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police piecing together bizarre chain of ... Police piecing together bizarre chain of events
4
Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is ... Jemez Pueblo artist Michael Toya is wrapping the property in a showcase of Pueblo iconography
5
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated another attack
ABQnews Seeker
Man charged with killing 7 at ... Man charged with killing 7 at July 4 parade fled to Wis., authorities say
6
APD IDs 14-year-old, woman killed in separate incidents
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the names of a ... Detectives released the names of a teen killed in a crash and a woman shot at a house party in unrelated homicides in Albuquerque. ...
7
ABQ man sentenced to 12 years in 2019 killing ...
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was shot after being beaten ... Victim was shot after being beaten and choked
8
Texas abortion provider wants to relocate to New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Whole Woman's Health plans to establish ... Whole Woman's Health plans to establish a clinic near the state line
9
I gave, gained a memory as wedding officiant
ABQnews Seeker
Despite the bride suffering an injury, ... Despite the bride suffering an injury, love found a way