APS inks agreement to pay educators equally

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools headquarters in Uptown. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s official: School social workers and other instructional support providers in Albuquerque will be paid the same as their peers in classrooms next school year.

Albuquerque Public Schools board members said they were pleased to bring the same base salaries legislated for teachers earlier this year to other licensed employees. They voted 6-0 on Wednesday to finalize an agreement between the district and the Albuquerque Teachers Federation to do so. Board member Crystal Tapia-Romero was absent.

“I’m happy that this finally happened,” board member Josefina Domínguez said.

The agreement covers counselors, social workers, nurses and several other instructional support providers that ATF President Ellen Bernstein said play a critical role in the “social, emotional and educational success of every student.”

Most of those employees were left behind by this year’s raises for teachers and some counselors, Bernstein has said. That resulted in a roughly 13% gap between the raises teachers got and the ones some instructional support providers got this year, she said.

“This district and this union just stepped up with a commitment to make sure they’re paid the same,” Bernstein said.

The agreement, which went into effect last Friday, merged several salary matrices together, district and union officials said. Some employees on the third matrix will work 10 additional days that will be paid through an extended contract, according to the agreement.

It also does away with the Career Pathway System, an advancement system based on several factors, including experience, degrees and professional portfolios.

Kathie Hager, a counselor at North Star Elementary School, applauded the end of the system because she said the requirements didn’t seem fair to her, and that they made it difficult to do her job.

“(Dissolving) it means that hopefully counselors, social workers … will get paid according to what their state licensure is,” she said during an early June interview.

Criteria for advancing through salary matrices, according to the agreement, will be based on a combination of state licensure levels and at least three years of “successful practice” per level.

District officials have argued that APS hasn’t been sufficiently funded by the state to cover the raises lawmakers passed this year, and board members reiterated those concerns on Wednesday. Board member Barbara Petersen pointed out that ensuring the same raises across the board was a matter of equity.

“We’re not sufficiently funded through the salary matrix that we got from the state,” Petersen said. “I hope that at some point soon, the state steps up … I think we can be really proud that within APS, that that’s been addressed.”

