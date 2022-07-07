 Gallup airport to begin daily flights to Phoenix - Albuquerque Journal

Gallup airport to begin daily flights to Phoenix

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Gallup Municipal Airport announced on Thursday that it has signed a two-year contract with Advanced Air for flights to-and-from Phoenix. It’s the first time commercial flights have been offered out of the Gallup airport in more than a decade. (Courtesy of City of Gallup)

The Gallup Municipal Airport will begin offering commercial flights to and from Phoenix beginning next month, city officials announced on Thursday.

California-based Advanced Air, which also offers commercial flights from four other airports in New Mexico, will begin offering the daily flights to and from Phoenix and Gallup on Aug. 1 as part of a two-year contract between the city and airline.

It’s the first time the Gallup Municipal Airport has offered commercial flights in more than a decade, when previous commercial airline Great Lakes Air offered flights out of the Gallup airport, City of Gallup Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Lazarz said.

“We welcome Advanced Air to connect us to the outside world, given we have the railroad through BNSF and the major highway I-40,” City of Gallup Mayor Louie Bonaguidi said in a statement. “The horizon to the future is bright and exciting.”

Advanced Air is offering up its nine-seat King Air 350 jet for flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the largest airport in the Phoenix area. The airline will also offer flights from the Phoenix airport to Gallup in the same style of plane, according to a news release from the City of Gallup.

Prices for the flights start at $75 each way, according to the news release. Customers can also purchase flights in packets of 10, with a discounted price of $67.50 per seat, totaling $826.60.

Lazarz said the airport isn’t currently in discussion with other airlines for other flights, saying “we need to ensure its viability before we can expand service.”

Gallup was the recipient of a grant from the state — known as Rural Air Service Enhancement, or RASE — that is aimed at helping airports in rural New Mexico offer commercial flights.

Gallup will receive $3.5 million over two years from the grant, with about $300,000 going towards terminal improvements. They were the first municipality to receive the state grant.

“The RASE Act was created with the sole intention to spur economic development in rural New Mexico, and I’m beyond pleased for Gallup, a city that serves as an economic hub for 70,000 people on a weekly basis, to be the first recipient of this grant,” Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said.

