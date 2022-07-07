 APS to consider controversial parent rights policy - Albuquerque Journal

APS to consider controversial parent rights policy

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque Public Schools building. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Where do parents’ rights end and their students’ rights begin?

That’s an issue Albuquerque Public Schools board members are expected to take up at a policy meeting tonight as they consider a new proposed policy that would detail the rights parents have when it comes to their kids’ education

Within the policy is language that parentshave the rightto have access to all educational records of a school district concerning their child” including “educational and/or social support plans, school counseling records, and school health records.” 

The proposed policy also states that parents have the right tobe included in any educational and/or social support plans.”

But some community members have sounded the alarm over the proposal. 

Groups like GLSEN Albuquerque, a local chapter of a teacher-founded national LGBTQ advocacy network, have said that while parents have a right to know what’s going on with their children, students also have a right to privacy

It would be outing students,” GLSEN Albuquerque Co-Chair & Policy Coordinator Damon Carbajal said of the proposed policy. “If they didn’t tell their parents or guardians for some reason or the other, it’s probably not in their best interest or their safety.”

Counseling records that are under threat, he said, include gender support plans, which are being lumped in with social support plans

Those plans come in two forms, Carbajal said — official and unofficial. The latter is more of a concern with respect to the proposed policy, because he said unofficial plans allow students who may be transgender, non-binary, or another identity to use their pronouns and their names in school. Parents and guardians don’t necessarily have access to the unofficial plans, he said. 

Even though they’re youth and students, they should have some anonymity in certain things to ensure that they’re being safe,” Carbajal said. 

The proposed policy also sparked concern from the school employees entrusted with helping students with their private affairs.

APS counselors said that they were very concerned that this puts kids at risk, because kids really trust counselors,” ATF President Ellen Bernstein said

The board is set to consider the policy at a 5 p.m. meeting, which will be held at the district’s headquarters at 6400 Uptown Blvd. NE, and will be streamed online.

