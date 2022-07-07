 New Mexico foresters: Scale up restoration work to prevent wildfires - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico foresters: Scale up restoration work to prevent wildfires

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

An area of the Gila Wilderness that was burned by the Black Fire. State forestry officials said restoration work needs to be scaled up to address long-term drought, bark beetle damage and overgrowth. (Jake Quinones, NMBR/For the Journal)

Fire season in the Southwest this year has been early and catastrophic.

In New Mexico, fires have spread through more than 800,000 acres.

State forestry officials say that New Mexico needs to drastically scale up restoration efforts to prevent destructive wildfires in forests facing long-term drought, bark beetle damage and overgrowth.

New Mexico state forester Laura McCarthy said that projects across a wide area of state, federal and private land matter “when you have a fire with a lot of momentum behind it.”

Forest experts this year have compared the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, which has grown to more than 340,000 acres and is not yet fully contained, with the Cerro Pelado Fire west of Los Alamos.

The latter blaze encompassed about 45,000 acres.

“You can see that with decades of investment in the Jemez Mountains in the form of large-scale thinning, annual prescribed burning and managed natural fire, it was so much easier to control that fire,” McCarthy said.

Bark beetle damage has also played a role in priming the state’s high-elevation forests for uncontrolled fire spread this year.

The insects are “nature’s foresters,” said John Formby, New Mexico’s forest health program manager.

They prey on drought-stressed trees in dense forest landscapes.

“There’s kind of a mixture in the spruce forests right now with some trees standing dead, some that have fallen over,” Formby said. “And in other areas we have some recently attacked trees that still have needles. That all influences how a fire behaves.”

Some problem areas for fires this year were in the Pecos and Gila wilderness areas.

In those areas, the U.S. Forest Service typically prohibits most proactive forest management that prevents insect damage and fuel buildup.

Thinning forests eases competition for the remaining trees to access water and nutrients.

“You have healthier trees, post thinning, that are better able to adapt to the conditions of drought because they just have more resources,” Formby said.

Forest thinning also dissipates bark beetle pheromones quicker than in a densely forested area.

A state program helps fund thinning projects on private land.

More multi-agency projects are needed, McCarthy said.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is funding one such project in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Federal, tribal and private groups will receive $30 million over the next 10 years for wildfire prevention and watershed restoration work on nearly 4 million acres.

“This focus on scale is going to be really important to do what we can to restore forests on the lands that can be managed, at a scale that is big enough to make a difference in the face of high temperatures, relentless winds, extremely dry fuels and low humidity,” McCarthy said.

